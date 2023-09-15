Home page World

From: Felina Wellner

Split

In some regions, the beginning of September was hotter than the entire summer. Isn’t summer going to say goodbye yet?

Kassel – The late summer rollercoaster continues: After the drop in temperature and the series of storms at the end of August, many people have probably called it a day with summer – and have perhaps already dug out their first autumnal turtleneck sweaters. But last weekend a record high followed with temperatures of over 30 degrees. At the start of the following week, however, things looked different again: Should the summer wave flatten out again as quickly as it came?

Lots of sun, September: The storm interruption is followed by the next summer weekend

Measured over the first ten days of September, the month was hotter than ever since German weather records began. It was an average of 18.8 degrees Celsius, according to Daniel Jung weather.com. This is slightly higher than in previous months. According to the meteorologist, regionally there are more hot days in September than in the whole Summer Given in 2023.

Berlin in the morning: The summer weather returned on Thursday, September 14th – just in time for the weekend. © IMAGO/Florian Gaertner

On the night of September 12th, our summer euphoria was extinguished storms showered, it got cooler. But it’s time to breathe a sigh of relief: for now it seems to have been just a short summer break. The renewed late summer upswing began in Berlin with a magnificent sunrise on Thursday morning. After a kind of power nap, the sun has been shining with full force again – the upward trend is evident not only in Berlin, but throughout Germany.

This is what the weather forecast looks like for the weekend

It can get a bit windy on the coast and in isolated regions in the south of Germany there are short showers Thunderstorm still possible, predicts the German Weather Service (DWD). Overall, the weather in Germany at the weekend looks very summery:

clear to sunny, occasional showers/thunderstorms possible, up to 28 °C Mostly sunny, occasional showers/thunderstorms possible, up to 29 °C mostly sunny, largely dry, up to 29 °C increasing cloud cover, some heavy showers, up to 30 °C See also That other strike also deserves attention: 'It was outside the Randstad, that just makes a difference'

Sweating is not to be expected. Instead, slightly more pleasant summer temperatures of between 20 and 29 degrees Celsius clear the way for all sorts of summer activities such as swimming, barbecuing, etc. However, the forecasts once again point to a wet start to the week. A small consolation: If it’s not a constant late summer, the weekend timing is ideal.