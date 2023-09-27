Summer is not over, we will still have hot days, with peaks of 32-33°C even in the North. The hottest days will be those of Sunday 1st and Monday 2nd October with 33 degrees around Forlì, 32°C in Bolzano and Florence, 31°C in Benevento, Ferrara, Oristano, Taranto and Terni. The capital will fluctuate for at least a week, constantly, around 30 degrees maximum, a typical value for June.

Lorenzo Tedici, site meteorologist www.iLMeteo.itconfirms October summer from North to South, but is keen to point out that there will be no shortage of residual showers between Calabria and Sicily in the next few days too.

The synoptic weather situation in fact sees the exceptional expansion of the African Anticyclone Apollo from Morocco to Russia, with the total protection of Central-Northern Italy; in the South, however, we are retracing, only in principle, the dramatic Greek-Libyan story of three weeks ago. A cyclone on the Ionian Sea will in fact bring more storms to the flooded areas of Thessaly in Greece and Cyrenaica in Libya: this cyclone will be responsible for some brief showers on the extreme southern Italian regions until Sunday, however these will be isolated and short-lived phenomena , nothing compared to what could happen especially in Greece.

An Italy therefore upside down with the anticyclone Apollo in the Centre-North and some moments of instability in the South, but all in all we can say that, starting from the next few hours, summer will return everywhere: even in the south, in fact, sunny moments and maximums will exceed 30 degrees in the shade.

In detail, today short showers are still expected between Calabria and Sicily, elsewhere the Anticyclone called Apollo, god of the Sun, will bring a further increase in temperatures of 3-4 degrees and lots of sunshine.

A still stationary situation is expected on Thursday and Friday with temperatures close to 30 degrees in the Centre-North and a local increase also in the South: the showers will be more localised, especially near the mountains of Calabria and Sicily, elsewhere the sky will be blue.

During the weekend, however, we will have a change: temperatures will increase more significantly, even more.

With the beginning of October, typical June days are expected, from the sea, from the mountains with the peak of the heat especially in the westernmost sector of the Peninsula and in Sardinia.

Last important meteorological note: let’s cover ourselves in the morning, the autumn night is already quite long and at dawn it’s cool; in some internal areas of the country, minimums of around 12-13 degrees may be recorded compared to maximums of around 30: in short, we will have a very intense diurnal temperature range with a difference of 18 degrees between dawn and after lunch.

IN DETAIL

Wednesday 27. In the north: sun and summer heat. In the center: sun and summer heat. In the south: mostly sunny except for local thunderstorms between Calabria and Sicily.

Thursday 28. In the north: sun and summer heat. In the center: sun and summer heat. In the south: sunny; afternoon thunderstorms over central-southern Calabria.

Friday 29. In the north: sun and summer heat. In the center: sun and summer heat. In the south: sunny; showers or thunderstorms in Calabria and central-eastern Sicily.

Trend: African anticyclone Apollo everywhere, full summer with prevailing sun and above average heat especially in the Centre-North.