The National Meteorological Service (SMN), in its weather forecastreported that this weekend there will be intense heat in Baja California, with maximum temperatures between 35 °C to 40 °C. Likewise, winds with gusts of 40 to 60 kilometers per hour (km/h) are expected, with possible dust devils in this peninsular state.

Although this Saturday the autumn equinox, In Baja California the cold will be long in coming and we will continue to have hot days.

For its part, climate information provided by the Meteored portal indicates that in Tijuana Temperatures will be between 17°C and 25°C on Saturday. On Sunday, temperatures will remain stable, accompanied by cloudy intervals. In addition, during the weekend the west and northwest wind will predominate, with maximum gusts of up to 38 km/h on Saturday.

In Mexicali, Cloudy skies are expected next Saturday, with a minimum temperature of 24°C and a maximum of 38°C. On Sunday, temperatures will remain unchanged, and skies will be clear. Over the weekend, the wind is expected to blow mostly from the North and Northwest, with maximum gusts of up to 25 km/h on Saturday.

In Cove, cloudy skies are forecast for next Saturday, with a minimum temperature of 16°C and a maximum of 24°C. On Sunday, temperatures will remain stable, accompanied by cloudy intervals. The predominant wind will be from the West during the weekend, with maximum gusts of up to 35 km/h on Saturday.

For TecateNext Saturday, cloudy skies are expected, with a minimum temperature of 15°C and a maximum of 28°C. On Sunday, temperatures will rise slightly, and clear skies will occur. Over the weekend, the wind will blow mostly from the West and Northwest, with maximum gusts of up to 36 km/h on Saturday.

In Rosarito, next Saturday cloudy skies are anticipated, with a minimum temperature of 17°C and a maximum of 21°C. On Sunday, temperatures will remain unchanged, with cloudy intervals. Northwest winds will predominate during the weekend, with maximum gusts of up to 33 km/h on Sunday.

During the early hours of Saturday in Saint Quentin, cloudy skies will occur, followed by a clear day. Temperatures will vary between 16°C and 25°C. The winds will be from the Northwest, with maximum gusts of 46 km/h. For Sunday, cloudy intervals in the morning and clear skies in the afternoon are expected, with temperatures that will range between 15°C and 24°C, accompanied by northwest winds with gusts of up to 43 km/h.

In San Felipe, cloudy intervals are expected during the early hours of Saturday, followed by clear skies during the day. Temperatures will fluctuate between 27°C and 33°C, with a predominance of northwesterly winds and maximum gusts of 24 km/h. For Sunday, clear skies are expected, with temperatures between 27°C and 34°C, and northeasterly winds with gusts of 24 km/h.