Monday, April 24, 2023, 00:56



The summer values ​​will mark this week in the Region of Murcia with temperatures that will exceed 30 degrees, exceptionally high for these dates, according to the forecast of the State Meteorological Agency (AEMET). The progressive entry of a mass of very warm and dry air, of African origin, over the Peninsula and the Balearic Islands will cause temperatures to rise from today, when increases in the maximum in the western half of the peninsula and the minimum in the Balearic Islands and in the southern half and eastern half peninsular. In the rest, insignificant changes are expected, while in the Pyrenees there will be weak frosts.

Already on Tuesday and Wednesday temperatures are expected to continue rising with maximums that will be above 30ºC in a large part of the southern half of the peninsula, according to a special notice from AEMET. These will be even higher in the interior of Murcia and Valencia on Tuesday, and in the Guadalquivir Valley and the interior of Huelva and Cádiz on Wednesday, where temperatures can reach 35ºC. These values ​​will be widely exceeded in the Guadalquivir valley, where it could reach 40ºC. The minimums will also be high for the time. The meteorological agency forecasts that the Region will register temperatures of 36 degrees on Friday and 38 degrees on Saturday. In the southern half of the peninsula, 35ºC will be reached in a general way on Friday.

The progressive entry of a very warm and dry air mass of African origin will cause temperatures to rise

Already on Sunday, with the entry of a west wind, the maximum values ​​are expected on the Mediterranean coasts, being able to reach 35ºC, since in this area the temperature drop will not arrive until Monday. Also on Sunday, temperatures of 30ºC are expected in the Guadalquivir and Ebro valleys, but in the rest of the country the values ​​will be lower as it is the end of this episode of exceptionally high temperatures for the time of year.