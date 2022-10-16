Home page World

Of: Stella Henrich

It will be significantly warmer in Germany from this weekend thanks to a warm front from southern France. In some regions, however, rain will also fall. Especially on the North and Baltic Seas.

Munich ‒ The south of Germany cannot complain about the weather. No sign of autumn blues. But on the contrary. The weather throughout Germany is likely to trigger summer feelings again in many places. The sun shines in many places and shows itself from its best side.

According to weather experts, Saturday presents itself weather.net rather twofold. With rain and showers with highs between 14 degrees in the west and 21 degrees in the east. On Sunday the sun can assert itself in the south. However, the rest of the country must expect dense clouds, with showers in the middle. Nature in particular should be happy about the moisture.

A summery smile streaks through the treetops these days. © /Rene Traut/imago

Weather in Germany: Summer prospects from Monday

On Saturday, the good prospects “especially between the Main and the Danube look into the water,” explains a meteorologist from the German Weather Service in Offenbach. From dense uniform gray it rains there again and again. There are even isolated thunderstorms on the North Sea.

On Monday keeps loud weather.net the weather situation. Up to 17 degrees should then be possible in the west, 20 degrees in the south and even up to 26 degrees in the east. Precipitation is most likely in the north and west. According to the German Weather Service, it will remain extremely mild in the south-west half of the week. The experts from Offenbach even speak of a lot of sunshine almost everywhere in Germany.