From: Ekaterina Yalunina

The summer interview with Omid Nouripour from the Greens is coming up. The Greens are currently struggling with a low poll rating. Does the co-party leader have any answers?

Berlin – The Greens are currently experiencing a low point in the polls. In the Insa “Sunday trend”, the party reached its lowest value since June 2018. After the weak performance in the European elections The party is faced with the task of rethinking its course and regaining the trust of the voters.

The recurring tensions within the traffic light coalition make the situation even more difficult. In the midst of these challenges, the question arises: what strategy is co-party leader Omid Nouripour pursuing to get the Greens back on track for success?

Omid Nouripour in summer interview: Possible topic – Ukraine politics

Nouripour’s criticism of the prime ministers of Brandenburg, Thuringia and Saxony on their Ukraine policy could be the topic of the summer interview. Nouripour recently described Dietmar Woidke (SPD), Bodo Ramelow (Left Party) and Michael Kretschmer (CDU) as “running away from reality” and accused them of not being able to achieve peace through ignorance. The reason for this was the demands of the prime ministers in the east to negotiate with Russia about a Ukraine peace.

Woidke, who had claimed to have good contacts in Russia, was criticized by Nouripour as being “strange” because he only thought of this two and a half years after the start of the Ukraine war and shortly before the state elections.

Summer interview with Nouripour: Germany as Olympic host

Only recently, Nouripour also brought up Germany as a possible host city for the Olympic Games. It remains to be seen whether this will also be a topic in the interview. “Germany has just hosted a great European Championship,” Nouripour told German Press Agency in Berlin. “I am sure our country would be an equally great host for Olympics.”

If democracies do not want their games to be abused by autocracies for propaganda purposes, they must strive to become host venues again, said Nouripour. “To do this, we must involve our population more and convince them with sustainable, financially viable concepts.”

Nouripour praised the Olympic Games in Paris as a complete success. “New standards have been set and sustainability has been improved, although there is still a lot to be done. The values ​​of these games – fairness, equality and freedom – are of great importance.”

Greens call for more investment in civil protection for better defence capabilities

The Greens are calling for greater investment to protect the population. Nouripour said that strengthening civil protection is an important part of defense capabilities. “Every euro we invest in aid organizations and the THW also pays off in the event of natural disasters.” Long-term investments in personnel and equipment as well as better cooperation between the federal government, states and municipalities are necessary.

Nouripour warns of further escalation in the Middle East after Haniya’s death

A controversial foreign policy issue that could be discussed in the summer interview with Nouripour is the war in the Gaza Strip. After the death of Hamas-Leader Ismail Haniya warned Nouripour against further escalation in the Middle East. Nouripour had already declared in Berlin that the situation was extremely tense. He warned against the logic of endless retaliation and called for de-escalation. (jal with dpa)