The beach and town is the favorite combination of the Spanish in summer, nothing is further away than the office and the tasks accumulated throughout the year. However, the summer season is also becoming the time chosen by companies to bet on the development of new skills in work teams.

“More and more companies are incorporating measures to improve the climate and that stress is not so present in the day-to-day life of the teams,” says María Luaces, manager of the human resources agency S&You. This type of initiative, normally known as dynamics of team buildingby its name in English, “improve effectiveness, satisfaction and the work environment” in work environments, highlights this expert.

“July is one of the months with the highest activity and the most orders from companies, whose interest does not stop,” confirms Alberto Marcos, manager of Zero Latency, a company specialized in virtual reality experiences. Other firms specializing in corporate training programs also confirm that the demand for this type of activity in July and August has been increasing steadily since 2015, beyond the interruption caused by the health crisis.

“The time when a person went on vacation for a month in a row no longer exists, so companies have the opportunity to use this time to do activities and take advantage of the slowdown in day-to-day activities,” adds Marcos, whose company runs one of the largest centers of its kind in all of Europe in Madrid.

Through digital technologies, such as virtual reality headsets and high-resolution videos, teams of up to eight people can leave the office for a few hours and together develop solutions to deal with an attack. zombie or go on a journey through time.

Zero Latency is committed to active learning in corporate environments thanks to virtual reality

This possibility, which does not require long trips or take on a disproportionate dimension, is attractive to companies of all sizes. It is no longer about paintball activities, balloon flights or outdoor excursions, some of the star alternatives at the beginning of the century, but rather experiences marked by creativity. “The largest companies in Europe have passed through our centers, but we can modulate the duration of the experience to smaller firms. For example, a small law firm can participate without problems”, says Marcos.

The incorporation of technology in this type of activity comes hand in hand with new trends in the world of corporate training. “The duration of the matches has been reduced a lot to try to have the maximum attention and get the most out of the formations,” says Luaces. It is no longer about marathon days full of conversations and meetings, but about shorter meetings so that “people can incorporate knowledge more easily”.

In addition to virtual reality, professional training experts consulted by Five days They highlight the emergence of new dynamics. These range from pottery to creative painting experiences, as well as joint video game sessions.

More information

Benefits

45% of workers in Spain consider that they are exposed to some adverse factor for their mental well-being in the workplace, according to a study prepared in 2022 by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (INSST). The most frequent problem, indicated by a third of those surveyed, is that of time management or work overload.

The commitment to participatory and structured activities can turn this data around, boosting not only the motivation of workers but also improving work dynamics and group time management. This would also allow, comment the firms in the sector, to reduce conflicts, increase creativity and better manage group emotions. The key, in any case, is to have clarity in the objectives to avoid believing that “a day out of the office can solve everything”

In the same way, Luaces points out, companies are generating “exponential growth” in the number of team building programs to better manage the transition to a hybrid work model, with employees in the office and others remotely. This is in addition to the request of employees for a more empathetic culture with the new work-life balance formats: 78% of those surveyed globally state that they need the support and trust of the company to do their job better.

Human resources professionals also benefit from this type of conference. “Through these dynamics, the different professional profiles within their teams can be better identified. See who has more conservative responses or who seeks to protect their team, for example”, says Marcos. At the same time, it makes it possible to offer a new benefit for those collaborators, especially the younger ones, who highly value education and training programs.

The companies that are committed to this type of initiative, say the experts, seek to avoid hierarchical or seniority distinctions and improve the coexistence of the entire workforce, regardless of age or position. However, the participation of middle managers is vital to achieve the expected results given their impact on the work environment. “Managers are central to the success of the team building because they have the responsibility to work not only thinking about their well-being, but also about the rest of the collaborators. They need many more tools and more training in this regard”, highlights Luaces.

What surely the professionals do not need, assure the INSST data, are more work overload and even longer hours. In this sense, the challenge is that team dynamics do not generate a new stress situation during the summer period. For this, the planning of schedules and the participation of the team in the assembly of the agenda can help to really achieve the objectives. In addition, the recommendation of the experts is to take into account the different interests and personalities of the team members.

The keys of the season

The relaxation and mild calm of the summer season can also help to develop internal talent, even within the four walls of the office. “The challenge of the summer months is not to lose focus. The greater calm in day-to-day activities cannot be translated into a drop in employee participation,” says Julieta Salce, a psychologist specializing in work environments.

The experts point out that these months can be an excellent opportunity to develop ‘brainstorming’ dynamics, where employees can think beyond their daily obligations and find points for improvement in the tasks they carry out on a day-to-day basis. “This is not only motivating, but also has direct benefits for the worker when they return to the office,” Salce points out.

Behind these ideas to think ‘outside the box’, bosses can also get to know their collaborators better. The dynamics, either within the office or those developed with external experts, can help to discover people’s passions and turn them into opportunities for growth.

Summer can even be an opportunity to undo the tensions created throughout the year. For example, sharing time and moments of relaxation can be a way of putting cold cloths on problems and misunderstandings between groups.

However, wellness specialists stress that one key is to “accept the peace of mind” and fewer daily chores. “It is not about filling the agenda just because. We have to accept that we can leave a little earlier and take advantage of the day for our professional life”, concludes Salce.

Follow all the information of Five days in Facebook, Twitter and Linkedinor in our newsletter Five Day Agenda