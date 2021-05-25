When President Pedro Sánchez announced that as of June 7, Spain will open its arms to travelers from around the world who have the complete vaccination schedule against the coronavirus, he stressed that it will be possible for those who have received any of the approved vaccines by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) or by the World Health Organization (WHO), news that discouraged those who, like many Argentines, were vaccinated with the Russian Sputnik V, which still not figure among those approved.

Sánchez avoided, however, clarifying whether the list of vaccines that Spain considers valid to open its borders includes those approved for “Use in emergency”, as with the Chinese Sinopharm, also applied to immunize in Argentina.

“The criteria that Spain has established to let in as of June 7 is that the vaccinated can do so if the vaccine they received is authorized by the WHO even in an emergency situation”, interprets Daniel López Acuña, epidemiologist and former director of Sanitary Action in Crisis of the World Health Organization.

Tourists in Ibiza, in the summer of 2020. Spain seeks to relaunch tourism. Photo: AFP

-What does “emergency use” mean?

-When the WHO says that it approves a product or a vaccine on an emergency basis, it means that all the phases required for registration in vaccine drug agencies have not yet been completed, but there is some initial or preliminary evidence that they can be highly effective for a health problem that affects many, many people.

“It seems to me that it is a bit premature. It would have seemed better to keep the requirement of a negative PCR “ Daniel López Acuña Epidemiologist

-Argentina is vaccinating with Sputnik and Sinopharm, which is listed for emergency use. Could an Argentine with the complete Sinopharm guideline enter Spain or not?

-Yes, they should be able to do it if the vaccine is authorized by the WHO, even in an emergency situation. It means that the safety and efficacy studies have not been fully completed as required by the protocols for regular approval. It means relaxing the standards a bit and even if all the requirements are not complete, going ahead with that approval because it is considered that the benefits may outweigh the side effects or potential problems that arise.

“A bit premature”

-How do you see Spain opening this week to British tourists, who will have to do quarantine and two PCRs, and nine other countries and that, from June 7, all foreigners vaccinated with sera approved by the WHO and the EMA can enter?

-That’s the decision made. It seems to me that it is somewhat premature. It would have seemed better to maintain the requirement of a negative PCR while we have very high incidence dynamics in some countries where the same vaccinated people may still be infectious or infected, even though they have very mild disease. And we have to protect ourselves in the best way with regard to the penetration of virus variants.

“There are contradictions in the measures that have been adopted and they are not necessarily optimal from a health security point of view. I think the logic of wanting to reactivate tourist flows is prevailing “ Daniel López Acuña Epidemiologist

-Spain considers, as of this week, that Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Israel, South Korea, Thailand, Rwanda, China, the United Kingdom and Japan are safe countries and that their inhabitants can enter without controls. Will everyone be immunized with vaccines approved by the WHO and the EMA?

-There are contradictions in the measures that have been adopted and they are not necessarily optimal from a health security point of view. I think the logic of wanting to reactivate tourist flows is prevailing. It is understandable, but my point of view is that it should be done with more guarantees of health security.

-Is discrimination being generated?

-Absolutely. I think it is necessary to be much more consistent in the measures that are taken and establish a uniform framework that is not only guided by the tourist markets.

