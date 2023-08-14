When a co-worker told Cati that this year she would finally not be able to participate in the Saharawi children’s reception program in which she had enrolled due to a health problem, she could not help but remember Jadiyetu, the girl from the camps. She was a refugee who spent her summers with her cousins ​​in Cehegín in the early 1990s. Jadiyetu stayed for three consecutive years at her aunt’s house in the town, as part of a solidarity initiative to keep children away from the rigors of desert summers. and the exile suffered by his people, who are close to completing half a century without resolution. “We still have a relationship with her,” she says with a smile. We know that she has had a baby now. And five or six years ago she was here and all of us who knew her celebrated a family meal ».

Cati then lived in Mataró, the town where her father, a Ceheginero, and her mother, from Malaga, met, although every summer she continued to return to the Region to spend the holidays. For this reason, the idea of ​​welcoming a Saharawi minor at home was not completely unknown to him; For this reason, as soon as she heard her partner lament the impossibility of doing so, she thought of being the one who opened the doors to temporary foster care. The conversation took place in mid-April, about two weeks before the deadline to participate in the program. That same day she gathered her husband, Paco, and her three children, Darío, Laura and María del Mar, ages 10, 14 and 18, and presented the option to them. “Everyone thought it was fine,” she points out, “and for me it was something that I already had in mind, already known, although I did not know that the reception had been done again, because there was a break with the pandemic.”

Thus, almost unexpectedly, Cati found herself waiting, last Sunday July 16 at the Espinardo campus, for the arrival of the bus from the NGO Sonrisas Saharauis that was carrying around thirty minors who had arrived at the Alicante airport as part of the ‘Vacations in peace’. “There were families that repeated and then we had those that we had never welcomed,” she recalls. She makes the distinction because she does not forget the emotion of those who were reunited with the minors a year later. “It was very exciting to see her hugs,” he admits. In my case, the feeling was more of expectation, of not knowing, of not knowing who is coming, and the same for the little ones, who arrive without knowing what house they are going to get into, outside their culture, in a country where everything It is different”.

«This experience is important for the girl and also for us; brings a lot to anyone who grew up here”

Aichatu got off that bus, the nine-year-old girl who in just a month has won the heart of the whole family, a “happy and careful” girl, “obedient and sociable” who is already one more in the house. Cati cannot help but think of her parents these days, when she sees her enjoying herself in Cehegín, safe from the 50 degrees that the days reach in the camps located in the south of Algeria, in the months of July and August. . “They are very brave to send her out of it, but they do it for the good of the little girl, because the situation there is very complicated. You can have money and not even have a health center to go to if you have a problem, let alone a nearby hospital. There any health setback can become a major complication.

Medical attention



The ‘Vacaciones en paz’ ​​project includes a complete medical, vaccination, dental, eye and hearing check-up for children, to which they would not otherwise have access.

When Aichatu went to the eye doctor a few days ago, they realized that he was not seeing well. He now wears brand new glasses, and Cati can’t stop thinking about the way she treats them. «I see her take care of them that I have not seen in my children. How he wears them, how he takes them off so they don’t scratch the windows, how he takes care where he leaves them and how he always carries her case with her ». Gestures like these have convinced Cati that the girl’s stay in Cehegín will not only be good for her, but also for her family. «It will be important for us and for the children in particular, because having Aichatu close by brings a lot to anyone who has grown up here. She makes you learn to value what you have and to be in contact with another reality”, she assures.

Cati is also reminded of Aichatu’s parents when she sees her pounce on the fruit bowl and devour pieces of fresh fruit. “She loves it. They don’t have easy access to that kind of food. There the diet is mostly dried legumes, rice and cornstarch…». It is part of the drama of the Saharawi people. About 7.5% of children and women between the ages of 15 and 50 suffer from severe malnutrition; 60% of women have anemia, and many children present it from birth, according to data from the NGO.

What Cati has already decided is that, if she can, next year she will be part of those families waiting for the repeated hug in front of the bus, that she would like to see Aichatu grow. Perhaps, one day, she will be able to celebrate a family meal to celebrate that bond with the Saharawi people that she and her aunt began to tie nearly 30 years ago.