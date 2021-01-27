At the end of January, people in Germany were already worried about a halfway normal summer because of the coronavirus lockdown and the corona mutation. A medic gives little hope.

Update from January 27, 4:50 p.m.: Is a largely carefree and normal summer because of the Corona mutations in danger? virologist Christian Drosten from the Berlin Charité recently spoke of a possible scenario with up to 100,000 new infections per day – even in the warm season. How realistic is that? And is now yourself the summer in danger?

Corona mutations in Germany: is there a normal summer despite the virus mutation B.1.1.7?

“It’s about the spread of the Virus mutation B.1.1.7. It has to be said that this Mutation in Germany yes has already been established. The main thing now is to delay the spread as long as possible, ”said intensive care physician Prof. Gernot Marx Picture live: “It (the mutation, d. Red.) will spread, we all assume that. It’s all about slowing down the speed. (…) It really is a race against time between Vaccination and Virus Spread, especially with the mutation. “

Now it’s also about “how we do summer want to spend “, said the intensive care doctor from the RWTH Aachen University Hospital: “The more disciplined we are now, the better ours could be Summer or at least late summer will. If we remember the first wave last year: The measures were very, very effective and that led to us a certain amount of relaxation in summer could represent. We all enjoyed that very much. “

The more consistently the citizens adhered to the corona rules in the coming weeks, “the less likely it is that the mutation will spread quickly and quickly lead to high numbers of infections again,” said Marx, “and then force us to take measures again, then just one again Lockdown could mean “.

Coronavirus pandemic in Germany: is the summer in danger because of the corona mutants?

First report from January 26th: Munich / Hamburg – Instead of long-term glimmers of hope, there is an end January in the Coronavirus pandemic in Germany more bad news.

Many citizens encouraged themselves with the hope of a largely normal one Summer 2021 – in spite of Corona crisis. Eventually the infection numbers went down in Summer 2020 significantly because people were outside a lot more and, according to many reports, viruses are more likely to have problems spreading in the warmth.

Coronavirus pandemic in Germany: Christian Drosten fears high numbers of Covid 19 cases in the summer

But: Said hope for a “normal” summer threatens to break up more and more – at least if some virologists have their way. “I’m afraid it will be more like in now Spainwhere in Summer the number of cases after the Lockdowns rose quickly, even though it was very hot, ”said Christian Drosten from the Berlin Charité recently the news magazine mirror.

Drosten belongs to a group of scientific experts who Federal government of Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) advises. His thesis that people in Germany in summer will not have normality after all, is now receiving support.

Coronavirus lockdown in Germany: Hamburg virologist – not normal in summer 2021

“Anyone who says we have got through everything by summer at the latest and the immunity is there, sets unrealistic goals – and provokes frustration,” said the Hamburg virologist Jonas Schmidt-Chanasit in an interview with the Hamburger Abendblatt (January 26th, behind a payment barrier). He therefore believes that it will take until next year before normality stops. “I firmly believe that we 2022 need very few restrictions. But we would have regained a lot of our old life if the Daycare centers, schools, Open shops again and the clubs can do sports again, ”he said.

Corona pandemic in Germany: Virologist Schmidt-Chanasit advises the use of the Bundeswehr in old people’s homes

And gave one more piece of advice. Specifically, Schmidt-Chanasit calls for that armed forces and the technical relief organization Retirement and nursing homes to be used with test stations. This would allow relatives and visitors to be tested and more Corona risk groups be better protected.

Schmidt-Chanasit: “It costs something, but compared to the billions in bridging aid, it is affordable. We now have so many simple and quick test options that we can only allow those with negative tests to enter endangered areas: Then are Nursing or retirement homes very sure.” (pm)