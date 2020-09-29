M.An can barely watch, but it does – as incidentally around 2.6 million TV viewers (market share around 20 percent) who have seen the latest episode of the RTL show “Sommerhaus der Stars”. One of the candidates, Eva Benetatou (runner-up in the “Bachelor”), is systematically isolated, attacked and insulted by the rest of the troop, one escalation follows the next – actually what many expect from such a format.

We know such dynamics from reality TV shows (the last time it happened in a similar way with “Celebrities under the palm trees” with TV personality Claudia Obert), in this case it still goes to the limit of what is still entertainment, what is still “They know yes, what they are getting into ”and what is already bullying.

Eva cooks a pan of scrambled eggs for the entire group – everyone waits until it’s ready, disdains the food and demonstratively cooks, yes, fried eggs. Eva and her boyfriend usually eat alone anyway, often outside. “Bachelor” friend and ex-rival Jennifer Lange calls her “the dirt under my feet”, the other couples, who have never had anything to do with her before, add “Bazille”, “rat” or “bitch” “Schandloch” bedroom. That’s more than you know from other formats. If she says something, she is interrupted, insulted – by everyone else at once. If she interrupts someone, everyone yells at her as she dares.

A highlight: She says that “the group” is against her – and the group is outraged in unison, how they thought there was a group, the stupid cow.

“Bullying” is understood to be a prolonged situation in which a person is confronted with conflict, directly or indirectly insulted, attacked and excluded from a superior group. Hostile acts are aimed at marginalizing a person. Yes, that is somehow also the definition of the “summer house” concept, which of course and deliberately is the perfect breeding ground for everything that happens there.

And yes, the line to normal arguments is of course difficult to draw, especially in a reality TV format that everyone decides on, knowing about group dynamics, production interventions and the particularly polarizing characters. The period of time is also limited and the level of suffering cannot be compared with a classic bullying situation.

Better not sit down with Eva and Chris Source: TVNOW / Photo: TVNOW

Nevertheless, it is disturbing and fascinating how quickly adult people in a professional situation are swept away by group dynamics and fulfill practically every bullying characteristic. A study by the Alliance against Cyberbullying in 2018 found that 57 percent of bullying attacks take place in the workplace, between “normal” adult people who do not hide behind Internet anonymity. Incidentally, women are particularly often affected; through more communication, they offer more attack surface. The same thing happens in the “summer house”: Eva’s rather quiet friend is left alone and is more likely to be instrumentalized: They feel so sorry for him, summarizes Jennifer Lange.

The perpetrators in the investigation stated that they were “angry” with their victims – this is how many of those involved in the “summer house” justify their actions. Eva makes her “aggressive”, she is “wrong”, “stupid”, “sneaky”. In fact, it is more the group dynamic that causes a lot of action. Group dynamics arise through subjective sympathy, through repeated social interactions (the “Bachelor” couple was in the house before Eva and was able to establish more relationships earlier), through mutual reinforcement, insecure personalities feel strengthened in the group and are given a role in which they are to feel save. Anyone who turns against the group is subtly threatened with consequences.

Prime example: The Robens couple, who were excluded in week one and were on the nomination list, can now feel safe and strong again as one of many in the port of the anti-Eva group. Or as Andreas Robens puts it: “The pack always wins.”

Funny male talk about, hey, Andrei’s sex with Eva Source: TVNOW / Photo: TVNOW

And of course: Andrej Mangold is very happy to be at the forefront of this game, who had to choose between Eva and Jennifer in the finale of his “Bachelor” season – and is probably reminded by Eva to this day that this was not perfect gentleman behavior, to sleep with Eva, although, as he himself often reported, he knew early on that he wanted to be with Jennifer afterwards. The projection of this malaise manifests itself in attacks, devaluation, building a small anti-Eva army.

Those who bully often lack conflict resolution strategies, which is why one falls back on the strategies that are available to one.

The association Pro Psychotherapie names the following signs as typical for bullying on an interpersonal level:

– Conversations suddenly fall silent when the person concerned joins them.

– Unobjective hints are made and rumors are deliberately circulated.

– The person concerned is neither greeted nor returned, and his statements are misrepresented.

– Defamation in the presence of the person concerned or behind their back.

In the current episodes you can tick each of these points almost every minute. Since the broadcast and the reactions of the audience, Andrej Mangold and Jennifer Lange have become very calm on Instagram – they didn’t want to surround themselves with “negativity”.

