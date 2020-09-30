“As a bachelor, I got away well,” says Andrej at the beginning of the current summer house episode. He would be surprised if he came across as unsympathetic in the new format. In the subtext there is something else, too: “Even as a Bachelor I didn’t behave perfectly, but I got out of the act well.” Allegedly, Andrej knew early on that he would choose Jenny, who was still his girlfriend is. He still had sex with Eva shortly before the rose finale. The public did not care, they were happy about the dream couple Andrej and Jenny.

This is exactly the basis of any unrest in the summer house. Eva would like to address the unsightly sex number to Andrej, but he is not even able to even hint to his confidants that he may not have behaved particularly nicely. For him it’s an old story and Eva is a nervous aunt who always starts with it. But yeah, if you’ve never received an apology, of course you start over and over again – it’s an unresolved conflict.

Which has since escalated to the point that everything Eva does or says gives cause for criticism. Fascinatingly not only for Andrej – but also for Lou and Lisha, for Caro and Andreas, for Michaela and Pharo. When Eva is looking for the tobacco box, Andreas calls her “brazen”, and shortly afterwards they scream at each other across the garden. Even Michaela, who is usually ashamed when her Pharo is verbally abusive, yells along.

Eva is “the little monster” for everyone, Jenny fantasizes that she “gets shot at”. Andrej blasphemed that Eva only has 50,000 fans on Instagram and that after four TV formats. Lisha thinks that is “crazy, really heavy”.

Barbecue together – it didn't stay that peaceful for long

Another huge topic is the common meals, which almost never take place. When Pharo wants to ask Eva whether she would like to eat, Andrej more or less forbids him. Later, when everyone is having a barbecue together, Lou expresses the wish that we should eat more often in the group. Then Andrej takes him aside. The next morning, at breakfast, Eva just stands near the table and Andrej gets up annoyed: “I don’t feel like her.”

Scenes like this, sentences like “If (Eva) is on the hit list, I’ll shoot at it” slowly become Andrej’s undoing. Some advertising partners have already distanced themselves from him and Jenny, including the juice brand Granini. Oceans Apart and Hello Body are still thinking about how to deal with the situation – “We will definitely check it out.” The ex-bachelor hardly appears as a basketball player, with Instagram he seems to have built a second pillar – which could now buckle.

Carina Spack, who bullyed Claudia Obert on “Celebrities under Palms”, had a similar experience after the show. She apologized to Obert, was remorseful – now she has new collaborations on Instagram.

But Andrej couldn’t be further from an apology than the earth from the moon. On Instagram he only posts wisdom from the “Successful Man” account: “Be like water: Quiet, powerful, unstoppable.” He is convinced that he has done everything right in the summer house. At one point he says to Lou: “If good people behave well 99 percent of the time, it is shown.”

What is actually shown: How the nomination for the group dispute escalates, in which everyone pounces on Eva. Andrej explains that he does not want Eva in the house – which is not even an issue, she has secured a place with Chris in a game and cannot be nominated at all. Tim yells at her: “Who are you?” Annemarie says: “You (Eva) are here because of him (Andrej), be a little thankful.” Andreas explains: “Look how stupid she is.”

It gets really unbearable when Lisha yells at Eva and claps her hands several times in front of her face. “You weird person,” she says to Eva. Later she says about her clapping: “Outside I would have …” The word “slammed” no longer comes out of her lips.

Then Eva stands crying in front of the summer house. Done with the nerves. “I’m not perfect, but I’m not that beast,” she whispers.

Lisha (in red) claps her hands at the nomination

What is fascinating about all this, the whole escalation, is that only a few of the group get off badly. Andrej and Jenny had shitstorms on their necks, Annemarie and Tim also have to deal with negative reactions. Only Lisha and Lou benefit from their summer house appearance. They regularly post their Instagram statistics: up to 18 million are currently watching their Instagram stories.

On Youtube, Lisha and Lou have published a 32 minute videoby clarifying some things about the summer house. RTL cut it all like a break-in without a break-in: The burglar, his intrusion, that he had a gun with him – everything was cut away. All that remains is the scene in which Lisha shoots the burglar. An interesting metaphor and an interesting understanding of law that resonates there.

The things that were supposedly cut out don’t necessarily let Eva appear in a new light. But rather Diana, who allegedly incited Eva, and Chris, who staged a conversation specifically for the cameras. (He is said to have asked what kind of problem everyone had with Diana when they told him, he said aloud to Lou: “You don’t talk about other people if they aren’t there.”)

The only thing that seems a little strange: the food theme. Eva and Chris often complained that the group left nothing for them. But that was “normal”, say Lisha and Lou on YouTube. There was always too little food available for the large group, they had to cook regularly because there were no more portions left for them.

But is that enough for so much aversion, downright hatred? A bit of grumbling about the fact that there is no food again, although everyone was like that?

As a viewer of a television show, you will never know what really happened there. How much was not shown, what was taken out of context. One can only approach the truth. In this drama, perhaps best through this scene: Everyone talks to Eva when she thinks Andrej is the leader of the group. But shortly before, Jenny had said admiringly to Andrej that he had once again “brainwashed” the others, she also called him “the head of the group”. Someone is declared crazy because they have recognized who obviously deliberately and happily pulls the strings – here the trash in trash TV hardly ever fits.

At least RTL has a bit of mercy on Eva when they are doing nothing else – not sanctioning Lisha’s threat of violence, not addressing the group’s swear words. The transmitter sends Diana and Michi back into the house, Eva’s allies. “Two angels,” says Eva. The upcoming episode should not just sow love.

