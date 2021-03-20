Britain faces a “real risk” if people travel abroad, Dr Mike Tildesley claimed. Foreign holidays are currently banned by the British government and returning travelers have to quarantine.
British Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said it was “too early to tell” when holidays abroad would be allowed. Under the current roadmap for easing restrictions, the earliest date people in England could holiday abroad would be 17 May.
