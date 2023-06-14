Summer holiday trips | Renouncers, compromisers and “lifersuckers” – this is how rising prices change Finns’ travel plans

The rise in prices and the increase in the cost of plane tickets are causing changes in Finns’ summer travel plans. The respondents to HS’s survey can be divided into three groups, which react to the rise in prices in different ways.

“Yes it upset me at first, but my husband consoled me that most Finns have this same situation.”

by Elina Strandman, 33, was supposed to go to Italy with her husband and their small child in the summer to meet her Chilean friend. However, the recent increase in mortgage interest rates made the trip financially impossible.

Many others in Strandman’s close circle have just acquired a mortgage without an interest rate cap. The rise in interest rates has affected their lives and finances.

A family living near the port of Turku is going to Åland this summer instead of Italy to go cycling and camping. There are also plans to visit a friend’s cottage, Strandman says.

“It’s nice to have such a support network.”

Helsinki Sanomat asked its readers if the increase in prices has affected their summer holiday budget and travel plans.

318 readers answered the survey. Most of the respondents said that their vacation budget remained unchanged. However, the majority of respondents have been affected by the increase in prices on their travel plans.

Due to the increased prices, you can now get less with the same budget than before. So the money is spent as much as planned, but the travel plans have become smaller.

Many who increased their budget said that the reason for the budget increase was the desire to carry out the planned trip despite the increase in prices.

The respondents to the survey can be roughly divided into three categories based on how the increase in prices has affected their travel plans: To the renouncers, to bargainers and to the victims of the death hole.

Renouncers said that they stated that in the current price situation, they do not have the opportunity to carry out their planned trip or to travel in the same way as they have been used to traveling in the past.

Those who give up say that they changed the long-distance trip to a trip to Europe or that they stay on vacation in their home country. Some planned to postpone the trip by a year. The answers show sadness, but many respondents also state that the positive ecological effects make it easier to give up traveling abroad.

“Traveling abroad for a family of four at these plane ticket prices in relation to the general situation is currently impossible – if you don’t want to go into debt for trips using a credit card. Both of our parents earn more than average, but after basic expenses and the children’s hobbies, longer trips abroad are now moving to later life. We invest in tourism and camping (parents’ cabin) in Finland, enjoying the summer here. On the other hand, this is a good and correct solution in the midst of climate change, which everyone should consider in their daily lives. We have also discussed this with the children, because “everyone else is going abroad”. We feel it is important to tell you that money is not always enough for everything, and it still does not mean that things are bad. Climate perspectives have also been important to bring into discussions with children.” Female, 38, Helsinki

Bargainers on the other hand, they wanted to stick to their travel plans, but not at any cost.

“It took me 2.5 months to decide where to go on a summer vacation because spending thousands of euros for a week’s trip is a lot, and I also want guaranteed quality then. However, I wasn’t going to give up the summer vacation trip, because otherwise we would never have time to take it easy in the life of work, a construction project, a three-year-old child, and two dogs. This year’s summer holiday trip costs around 3,600 euros. I’ve also thought about if, in addition to this, we would do a short domestic weekend trip, but there are no more detailed plans for that yet. The vacation trip could be longer if only there was enough time.” Woman, 39, Espoo

The group of hagglers can accommodate many types of travelers with different budgets, but all are united by different means of adapting to the increased price level. Respondents report that they have shortened the duration of the trip, changed direct flights to cheaper flights with connecting flights, given up renting a car or taken cheaper accommodation.

“We are going to Berlin. Because plane tickets are expensive, we fly with small luggage, i.e. just a backpack. In addition, the expensive flight price is compensated by cheap accommodation. I compete for overnight stays in hotels by asking directly. You can often get the price down a notch. The environmental burden of air travel could be reduced by staying longer at the destination, but due to the high prices, there is no possibility to increase overnight stays. We have four days at the most.” Woman, 51, Jyväskylä

Soul punchers do not agree to compromise their trip. Many of the respondents say that the summer holiday trip is the soul hole for which they work and save for the rest of the year.

“Living expenses have increased by around €1,000/month, but the travel budget is not compromised. 47 weeks of the year we work full time. Five weeks a year we see the world.”, Male, 38, Espoo.

Despite the increase in prices, some of the people who take a life-saving trip have the opportunity to take the trip they want. Those whose finances have been affected by the rise in prices are looking for a solution by saving on everyday expenses. “A holiday budget is a different budget” and “you don’t save money for a holiday”, say the survey respondents.

“I don’t compromise on travel, it’s my passion and my hobby. Cultures, languages ​​and new places and people as well as new experiences fascinate. Travel also broadens one’s world view. I think it has always been important to travel with children as well. They can now manage anywhere in the world. No matter where life takes you. For example, after work or love.” Woman, 47, Heinola

HS also asked in the poll he conducted, what kind of vacation budget Finns have this year compared to the previous one and whether the increase in prices will change their summer travel plans.

Most of the respondents, or 56 percent, said that the summer holiday budget was the same as before. For 26 percent, or about a quarter, it is now smaller than before, and 11 percent stated that it is now larger than before.

The youngest age group of the survey, i.e. respondents aged 30 or younger, said the most about the reduction of the budget. More low-income people than average also answered the same.

One in ten respondents said that they spend their holidays in their home country instead of traveling abroad.

Based on Gallup, it can be stated that for a total of 31 percent, or about a third of the respondents, the price level has caused at least some kind of changes in their summer travel plans.

Multi Among those who responded to HS’s survey, they said that they had postponed their larger travel plans to the future.

Elina Strandmankin says that the family plans to make their trip to Italy later. However, they do not dare to plan the time yet.

“I don’t think it will be until next summer, when the rise in mortgage interest rates here too is so significant.”

In the future, they also plan to prepare for unexpected changes with a bigger buffer than before when making the holiday budget.

How was the research done? The research material has been compiled in the Gallup Kanava internet panel from 12 to 17 May 2023. The total number of interviews is 1,007. The research sample was formed by multi-stage stratified sampling. The margin of error of the research results at the level of the entire material is about 3.1 percentage points in each direction. The group of participants in the study represents the population of Finland over the age of 18, excluding those living in the province of Åland. Kantar Public has carried out a study commissioned by Helsingin Sanomat.

The quotes used in this story are from those readers who responded to Helsingin Sanomat’s survey, whose contact information is known to the editor.