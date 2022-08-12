15 (12) TO THE MOON-Moon & The Youth Of Today

To the moon is their 7th Top 40 hit for De Jeugd Van Nowadays, where Maan is already working on her 14th. Although the track drops three spots to number 15 this week, Maan is certainly a cause for celebration. As of this week, her name is among the 4 most successful Dutch singers. Anouk is firmly at number 1 with Davina Michelle and Ilse Delange in the top 3 behind it. Maan surpasses the Top 40 score of Corry Konings this week, which drops to 5th place.

10 (15) SNAP – Rosa Linn

Armenia sent Rosa Linn to the Eurovision Song Contest, where she snap finished twentieth. It went a lot better in the Top 40 and this week it even became a top 10 hit for the 22-year-old singer. It is the 37th Eurovision Song Contest hit that now also manages to get into the top 10. If we subtract all winning songs and Dutch entries from that, then snap the festival’s 9th hit in the top 10. The last time a non-winning foreign entry made it into the top 10 was in 1998 via Where Are You from Imani. See also More than 3.16 million people have left Ukraine, says UN

snap by Rosa Linn is the only super dot in the list this week, climbing from 15 to 10.

2 ( 4) CALM DOWN – Rema

Automatically is Flemming’s biggest hit as of this week. He does drop one spot to number 3.

Calm Down is almost there… but Rema was a bit short this week to conquer the first place. He is now the second artist from Nigeria with a top 3 hit. Wizkid was in the top 3 for a total of 15 weeks in 2016 thanks to his contribution to One Kiss.

Rema follows in his footsteps with a first week in the top 3 because Calm Down goes from 4 to 2.

1 (1) AS IT WAS- Harry Styles

In the second weekend of August in 2018, Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa wrote chart history with One Kiss total 16 weeks on 1. That number of weeks later turned out for both Blinding Lights (The Weeknd) as well as for Dance Monkey (from Tones And I)- too ambitious because with respectively 14 and 15 weeks out of 1 their attempts were lost. See also New data leak shows extent of human rights abuses in Xinjiang

We are now also in the second weekend of August this week and again we are making history: As It Was by Harry Styles is the first hit to top the Top 40 for 17 weeks.

Every working day, just after 6 p.m., you will hear how the new list is taking shape in the Top 40 Update. The new list will be available on Qmusic on Friday from 2 p.m.

Listen to the podcast of the Top 40 weekly overview here.

Also listen to the Top 40 weekly overview podcast here:





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Watch our Show & Entertainment videos below:



