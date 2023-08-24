Home page World

From: Maximilian Kettenbach

Split

The glacial collapse near Grindelwald (Switzerland) became a death trap for two alpinists from Austria. © imageBROKER/Moritz Wolf via www.imago-images.de

The summer high Nero causes dramatic events in the mountains. Two ice avalanches killed three people in Switzerland within a few days.

Saas-Fee/Grindelwald – Climate change is increasingly making the Alps dangerous terrain for alpinists. While in early summer the thawing of the permafrost caused rockfalls and landslides, the glaciers are melting at record speed.

Climate change is noticeable: zero-degree limit 500 meters higher than the Alps

The zero-degree limit in the western Alps is currently 5298 meters – almost 500 meters higher than the highest peaks in the Alps. This is a record and ensures an unprecedented thaw. The glaciers are literally collapsing. The result is torrential rivers that lead to accidents like those in Italy, or ice avalanches that claimed three lives in Switzerland within a few days.

On Sunday (August 20th) a three-man rope team was surprised by a glacier break-off near Saas-Fee in Valais. They were descending from the Allalinhorn (4027 meters) and wanted to descend over the Fee Glacier in the direction of the Mittelallalin mountain station.

Austrians and Swiss affected: Shortly before the finish, the ice avalanche breaks over the rope team

When crossing the glacier, about 100 meters above the group, ice and snow broke, and the avalanche buried two of the climbers, one of them completely. The group had almost crossed the ice field. The Swiss (61) from the canton of Bern died at the scene of the accident. The second climber suffered minor injuries and was flown to the hospital in Sion by helicopter.

The Swiss rope team was surprised by the ice avalanche on the Fee Glacier. © imageBROKER/Guenter Fischer via www.imago-images.de

For two Austrians from the state of Vorarlberg, a glacier collapse was fatal – in the Eismeer near Grindelwald (Berne canton). The man and the woman were climbing up to the Mittellegihütte at 3355 meters above sea level when an ice break-off led to an avalanche.

More ice avalanches threaten the search teams

According to the cantonal police, the immediately initiated search operation, in which dogs and helicopters were also involved, found equipment, but none of the missing persons. Due to difficult conditions, the large search operation had to be interrupted. According to the canton police, who only now reported the incident on August 14, further ice break-offs are possible at any time. The couple is still officially missing, but there is little hope of finding them alive.

On July 3, 2022, a glacier rupture on the Marmolada in the Dolomites cost the lives of eleven mountaineers and eight others were injured, some seriously.

There have recently been tragic mountain accidents in Italy. In South Tyrol, a German fell to his death in front of his daughter. During a climbing tour in the Verwallberge in Austria, a mountaineer fell down and took her mountain guide with her to her death. Experts are stunned.