J-POP Manga he announced Summer Ghostthe manga adaptation of the concept film directed by loundraw with the screenplay by Otsuichi (My Capricorn Friend) and the drawings of Yoshi Inomi.

Summer Ghost is a miniseries on the meaning of life and the mystery of death, seasoned with supernatural and thriller elements, which will be available in bookstores, comic shops and in all online stores in two volumes collected in a collector’s box starting from June 26th. More details are available below, while here you can read apreview of the first chapter.

A surprising adventure on the border between the world of the living and the afterlife signed by the new promise of Japanese animation lundraw and the screenplay by the author of My Capricorn Friend

It is said that to recall the “ghost of summer” from the world of the dead, all you need to do is go to the right place and light some fireworks. Three teenagers decide to try to summon the spirit, but what are they really looking for? From the premises of what seems like a classic ghost story, an adventure with completely unexpected implications begins…

The ghost of summer, or the urban legend according to which the spirit of a young woman appears in an abandoned airfield when fireworks are lit. During the summer holidays, after meeting online, high school students Tomoya, Aoi, Ryo decide to go in search of this entity. On that summer night, on the border between life and death, a story will begin that they will hardly be able to forget.

The Summer Ghost miniseries is the manga adaptation of the animated feature film directed by the director and illustrator loundraw, a rising star of Japanese animation and on several occasions compared to the acclaimed author of Your Name Makoto Shinkai.

Thanks to the screenplay by Hirotaka Adachi (Otsuichi), author of My Capricorn Friend, and the drawings by Yoshi Inomi, this powerful story about the meaning of loss and the strength of friendship comes back to life in a new form, enriching what is told in the film with new details and elements.

The preview of the first chapter of Summer Ghost by Yoshi Inomi, loundraw and Hirotaka Adachi (Otsuichi) is available at this link .

SUMMER GHOST

by Yoshi Inomi, loundraw, Hirotaka Adachi (Otsuichi)

2 volumes in collector’s box (complete series)

Format – 12×16.9 – Paperback. With Overload.

Pages – 192 Each, B/W + Col.

Price – €15.00