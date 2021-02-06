On the first weekend of February, various towns and cities in the province of Buenos Aires organize activities to enjoy nature, history, sports and artistic shows.

Here are some of the proposals.

Roque Pérez stores and market

This Saturday 6th, at 8:00 p.m., a new edition of the “Night of the stores” in Roque Pérez.

This is how this special edition of the event continues, which will run during the weekends of February. On this occasion, the meeting will be at the Paraje La Unión Paz, with the possibility of enjoying a dinner-show and food on the plate.

Organized by the Tourism Directorate of the Municipality of Roque Pérez, with prior reservation and limited places. The appointment is 100 meters from km 35 of Route 205.

Warehouse night

Also in Roque Pérez, on Sunday 7, from 18 to 21, there will be a Authentic sustainable market, where you will find products handcrafted by local entrepreneurs.

The youngest can have fun with the toy library in a natural environment. The proposal also includes live gastronomy and a tourism stand to organize bird watching trips in the refuge.

The meeting point is the Wildlife Refuge, Laguna de Ratto. Access is free, without prior registration.

Where to find out. Roque Pérez Tourism Office: (02227) 15419350; [email protected]; www.facebook.com/turismo.roqueperez; www.turismoroqueperez.com.ar

This Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., the day of Cycle tourism on rural roads. It will be of a medium initial level and they will visit the Ratto lagoon, Perón’s birthplace and different field warehouses. There you can enjoy lunch in one of those gastronomic establishments. The activity will close with a talk at the emblematic Cine Club Colón.

Organized by La Paz Biciturismo, sponsored by the Municipality of Roque Pérez. The activity is paid and the starting point is the Bicentennial Estate.

Where to find out. www.instagram.com/lapazbiciturismo; (02227) 15545829

Dramatized visits in San Pedro

In San Pedro, on Saturdays at 7 p.m. and Sundays at 11 a.m. there will be dramatized visits: on Saturdays they will be at the Ara Irigoyen Museum Ship, and on Sundays, at the Paseo de los Túneles.

Organized by the Directorate of Culture of the Municipality of San Pedro. Access is free, with prior registration at the museum.

Where to find out. Directorate of Culture of San Pedro: (03329) 42023; [email protected]; www.facebook.com/culturasp.sanpedro

Live terrace in Arrecifes

“Live terrace” It will take place on Saturday and Sunday, at 9 pm, with musical shows in Río Cultura, on the terrace of the Municipal Spa building.

Organized by the Municipality of Arrecifes. Admission is free and places are limited.

Where to find out. www.facebook.com/municipalidadarrecifes; www.instagram.com/arrecifes.rock_in_rio93.3

Child fishing in Coronel Suárez

On Sunday, from 15 to 17, will be organized “The two hours of the Cantorcito”, the second date of the traditional competition of children’s sport fishing. Participants must carry rod and bait.

Organized by the Sports Directorate, Sport Fishing Center of Cnel. Suárez, the activity will take place at the Municipal Spa, with prior registration from 2.30pm.

Where to find out. www.facebook.com/suarezmunicipality

El Centinela, in Tandil.

Virtual party in Tandil

On Sunday, at 9 pm, the 55th virtual party of “La Pastora” will be held. It is a festival that will have a southern singing contest, virtual horse riding in different categories and the participation of special guests.

It is free and without prior registration. The platform is: www.youtube.com/channel/UCARbDIXtD56lwsAj2SPvZ6w; www.facebook.com/fiestadelapastora

Where to find out. [email protected]; (0249) 4342164 / (02241) 469229; www.facebook.com/fiestadelapastora; www.instagram.com/fiestadelapastora