Consider this your last-minute reminder that the annual Summer Games Done Quick is back this weekend, bringing another seven days of charity speedrunning action.

Things kick of this Sunday, 28th May, at 5.30pm BST for a bit of pre-show pre-amble, with the main speedrunning event getting underway half an hour later, beginning with AlphaDolphin’s Any% run of Sonic Frontiers. From there, things continue onward throughout the week until proceedings wind down at around 9.25am on Sunday, 4th June.

As ever, Summer Games Done Quick’s full speed running schedule is an eclectic thing, covering retro classics, indie favourites, and triple-A blockbusters, with a few welcome odds thrown in. This time around, expect to see the likes of Elden Ring and Hi-Fi Rush rubbing shoulders with Disney’s 102 Dalmatians: Puppies to the Rescue, Peggle Deluxe, Amnesia: Rebirth, and more.

Summer Games Done Quick 2023, which is raising money for Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières, features an in-person component taking place at the Hilton Minneapolis hotel, but those unable to attend in the flesh will be able to watch the whole thing unfold via livestream on organizer Games Done Quick’s Twitch channel.

Last year’s Summer Games Done Quick raised $3 million USD (around £2.5m) for Doctors Without Borders, while Awesome Games Done Quick – the group’s first charity speedrunning event of 2023 – raised $2.6m (almost £2.1m) for the Prevent Cancer Foundation in January.