The Summer Games Done Quick 2023 it concluded and announced that it had collected $2.2 million for the Doctors Without Borders charity. As always, the event aired on Twitch but individual streams can be retrieved via the YouTube channel.

The speedrunning summer event was held live at the Hilton Minneapolis from May 28 to June 4, with speedruns scheduled back-to-back throughout the duration of the event. Since the first Games Done Quick event in 2010, the organization has raised more than $46.2 million for charities such as Doctors Without Borders, Prevent Cancer Foundation, Organization for Autism Research, CARE and the Malala Fund.

One of the highlight speedruns of the week was Bubzia’s in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild blindfolded, which was completed faster than expected in a total of one hour and 33 minutes. The challenge showcased the player’s fantastic technical skills, coupled with in-depth analysis from a ‘technical commentator’. This The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild speedrun was scheduled as a bonus event, meaning it would only take place if fans reached a certain donation threshold, in this case $2 million. You can see it below.

The next event Games Done Quick is the women-only Flame Fatales showcase taking place in August.