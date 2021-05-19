Watching speedrunners strut their stuff in Summer Games Done Quick always makes for entertaining viewing, and this year’s event looks like another banger. There’s GeoGuessr runs, blindfolded Super Mario 64, and even a Destiny 2 Deep Stone Crypt raid. And as usual, it’s all for a good cause.

Summer Games Done Quick 2021 is scheduled to take place between 4th-11th July, with a packed-out timetable and a real mix of games. There’s Dragon Age: Inquisition, Pikmin 3 Deluxe, Nintendogs, Outer Wilds, Dishonored, Dead Space, and a game called “Fight Crab” which has certainly caught my interest. And that’s only scratching the surface: make sure to have a peek at the full schedule over here.

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, this year’s event is once again taking place online. You can watch the whole thing over on the Games Done Quick Twitch channel.

The event is raising money for Doctors Without Borders (Médecins Sans Frontières), a charity that provides medical assistance to those affected by conflict, disasters, epidemics or exclusion from healthcare. The organization is currently present in the Gaza Strip providing support for civilians injured by the Israeli armed forces, for instance. Viewers will be able to make donations to the charity through the Games Done Quick website once the event goes live. Last year Summer Games Done Quick managed to raise $ 2.3m (£ 1.6m) for Doctors Without Borders with last year’s event, and hopefully the 2021 event will see similar success.