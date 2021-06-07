Geoff Keighley has revealed that the Summer Game Fest will show more than 30 games, between new games and updates. In addition to that it will have live music and surprise guests. And is that this week, the world of video games is about to be incredibly crammed with information that we will be receiving from many sources. Not only will E3 take place next weekend, but the Summer Game Fest will kick off with its Kickoff Live event this Thursday.

And the Summer Game Fest will show more than 30 games, as we already said, to give an example. The host of the event, Geoff Keighley, revealed this information on social networks. He tweeted that the Game announcements will be a combination of updates and new titles. Special guests will include Jeff Goldblum and Giancarlo Esposito from Far Cry 6.

The event that marks the start of the Summer Game Fest will feature a series of musical performances and is estimated to last about two hours. Speaking of those musical performances, one of them will be by Weezer and will be tied to a game. It will begin at 9 pm (peninsula time) on Thursday, June 10, 2021. The list of studios participating in Summer Game Fest It is long, and you can consult it on the festival’s website.

As for what comes next, Summer Game Fest will continue through the rest of June and beyond, with small performances. Although for now we only have confirmed that Summer Game Fest will show more than 30 games, during this first presentation, we do not know what surprises there are beyond. E3, on the other hand, will focus on a much shorter period of time. You can see them schedules of the different E3 conferences on our website.