A few weeks after the official presentation of the Summer Game Fest, Geoff Keighleycreator of the Game Awards, has published a very interesting post on his Twitter profile.

In fact, it has officially announced i names of the teams that will take part in the 2023 edition of the beloved videogame conference: here is the list of all the teams that will attend the event.

Amazon

Annapurna Interactive

Bandai Namco

Behavior Interactive

Capcom

CD Project Red

Digital Devolver

Digital Extremes

Disney

Electronic Arts

Epic Games

Focus Entertainment

Gearbox Entertainment

Grinding Gear Games

hoyoverse

Kabam Entertainment

Larian Studios

Level Infinite

Magic: The Gathering

neowiz

Netflix

Nexon

Niantic

North Beach

Paradox Interactive

Pearl Abyss

Phoenix Labs

Plaion

Playstation

Pocket Pairs

Razer

Samsung Gaming Hub

Second Dinner

Saw

Smilegate Entertainment

Square Enix

Steam

Techland

Tribeca Festival

ubisoft

Warner Bros Games

Xboxes

The names, as mentioned above, are really many and very interesting: Xbox and Playstation, in the absence of E3will take advantage of the event to get the rabbit out of their cylinders.

Do not underestimate the presence of Netflix, Amazon, Annapurna, Steam and Epic Games.

In short, expectations promise a great conference! As reported by Geoff Keighley himself, we can get more information through the official site of the event.