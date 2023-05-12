A few weeks after the official presentation of the Summer Game Fest, Geoff Keighleycreator of the Game Awards, has published a very interesting post on his Twitter profile.
In fact, it has officially announced i names of the teams that will take part in the 2023 edition of the beloved videogame conference: here is the list of all the teams that will attend the event.
- Amazon
- Annapurna Interactive
- Bandai Namco
- Behavior Interactive
- Capcom
- CD Project Red
- Digital Devolver
- Digital Extremes
- Disney
- Electronic Arts
- Epic Games
- Focus Entertainment
- Gearbox Entertainment
- Grinding Gear Games
- hoyoverse
- Kabam Entertainment
- Larian Studios
- Level Infinite
- Magic: The Gathering
- neowiz
- Netflix
- Nexon
- Niantic
- North Beach
- Paradox Interactive
- Pearl Abyss
- Phoenix Labs
- Plaion
- Playstation
- Pocket Pairs
- Razer
- Samsung Gaming Hub
- Second Dinner
- Saw
- Smilegate Entertainment
- Square Enix
- Steam
- Techland
- Tribeca Festival
- ubisoft
- Warner Bros Games
- Xboxes
The names, as mentioned above, are really many and very interesting: Xbox and Playstation, in the absence of E3will take advantage of the event to get the rabbit out of their cylinders.
Do not underestimate the presence of Netflix, Amazon, Annapurna, Steam and Epic Games.
In short, expectations promise a great conference! As reported by Geoff Keighley himself, we can get more information through the official site of the event.
