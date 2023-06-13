A few days ago a new event of Summer Game Fest, which had quite prominent announcements that have been liked by video game fans on different levels. And now that everything has come to a conclusion regarding the presentation of different publishers, there are still people who ask for another edition for the 2024.

That doubt has been resolved almost instantly, because through his account Twitterthe organizer of the event, Geoff KeighleyHe commented that the event is more than a reality, stating that they expect more details such as the month and days for it. In turn, they could make themselves known to the publishers who are going to make an appearance.

After a record-setting 2023, we are excited to share some news:#SummerGameFest will return in June 2024, including our live showcase event hosted by @geoffkeighley and #SummerGameFest play days from @iam8bit Stay tuned for more details in the coming months. pic.twitter.com/za4BeK9gbP —Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) June 13, 2023

It was evident that this show is going to continue, after all it has been a constant in recent years, and E3 It doesn’t feel like a project that can return, at least not in 2024. Of course, the appearance of big names in the industry such as xbox, playstation and Nintendo It is a low possibility, since everyone has their next transmissions.

Via: Twitter

Editor’s note: Hopefully next year’s event will be more digestible, because two hours of presentation can get tiring in a short time. I’m already thinking about how heavy it will be to cover The Game Awards at the end of the year.