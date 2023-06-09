













Summer Game Fest presents the return of Prince of Persia to its roots | EarthGamer

The official name of this new installment will be Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown. In addition to giving us a gameplay that feels quite modern, they also gave the well-known prince a redesign. It seems that it will serve as a reboot of the franchise for new generations.

At the moment not much is known about its history, but the monsters and magical enemies will be back. Not to mention that it shows that it will present an interesting challenge for platform lovers. Perhaps Ubisoft will reveal more details about this installment in its next Ubisoft Forward.

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown it will be released on January 18, 2024. Upon arrival it will be available for Nintendo Switch, PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox One and Xbox Series X / S. So it looks like we already have our first title to look forward to in 2024. What did you think of the Summer Game Fest trailer?

