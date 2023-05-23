The Summer Game Fest, which will return this year for its fourth edition, will begin on June 8, promising the usual world premieres, live gameplay and announcements. The show, which is expected to last approximately two hours, will take place at YouTube Theaterlocated inHollywood Park of Inglewood, Inc California.

“As I’ve always said when talking about this kind of show, even a game or two could make a difference,” said the organizer. Geoff Keighleyorganizer of the Summer Game Fest. “For developers this is a challenge, because sometimes you have the right game, sometimes you don’t and sometimes you think you have it but things change or get out of hand.” Plans could always change, but second Keighley at least three or four announcements are expected that could be of interest to fans a lot. The Summer Game Fest 2023 will host over 40 software houses, among which Playstation and Xboxes.

Regarding the format of this year’s edition, Keighley he added that unlike the Game Awardswhich simply provide a lineup of trailers and announcements, the Summer Game Fest it has to be a chance to talk to the developers and see what they’ve created by giving the games more context and more space, making it a real public presentation.