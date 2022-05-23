In the absence of E3, this year almost all the presentations of new titles, services and possibly hardware is delegated to the shows created by Geoff Keighley, with the second in order of importance to come. The Summer Game Fest will open its doors on June 9, in which various software houses and publishers will present their works.

For the occasion, Geoff was interviewed by the Washington Post surprisingly trying to lower expectations:

“June is definitely a good time to get people excited about what’s to come in the future. So yes, there will be some good announcements. They will be useful and meaningful updates on the games” […] “Will you see everything you want? No. But I think there will be good announcements this year.”

The Summer Game Fest will also try not to overlap with the conferences sponsored by the various publishers, for example with the Xbox one that will be held right in the middle of the Keighley show, on 12 June. The Russian-Ukrainian conflict certainly does not go unnoticed, given the insiders and software houses present in the attacked territory:

“There have been a number of teams, honestly, we were talking with content for our show, who are in Ukraine and have had to move without being able to finish their trailer, they can’t finish their game, because they are in the beautiful. middle of that situationKeighley said. “We are aware of the problems and actively try to think about the right way to make people understand the difficulties they have gone through“.

In the absence of E3, which Keighley himself no longer recognized as the central point of video games, supporting its evolution, this year’s Summer Game Fest is of crucial importance since it could put the “tombstone” on the most important show of the year. sector.

“You won’t find fans bigger than me than what E3 has represented for the industry. And I’ve been going there for 25 years“Keighley said.”I still think E3 needs to understand its place in this new digital and global landscape. Gaming companies have realized that there are many great ways to communicate directly to fans. With the Summer Game Fest, we are very aware of this; we are not trying to be a replacement for E3, we are doing something very different and we are approaching it as a celebration of games, in a free and digital way. The great thing is that we can build it from scratch as something completely new.”

There is also room for NFTs, where Geoff Keighley has always moved cautiously. In fact, not even at the Summer Game Fest 2022 there will be events or elements related to these tokens or blockchains.

“Some people say, ‘Oh Geoff, I see you following an NFT account on Twitter.’ And it’s like I’m interested in knowing these things. But I have yet to see anything that really enhances the experience. Look, if I see a game or something that I think is going to be really addicting and interesting that leverages these technologies in a meaningful way, of course we will take a look at it.“Keighley said.

Finally, the question also came about the possible appearance of Activision-Blizzard on the show, given the many problems that the company is facing.

“Deep down, of course, is the zeitgeist of what is happening in these societies but also in the community“, he has declared. “Everyone’s opinions continue to evolve on these topics, so it’s hard to put a point on something and say, ‘Hey, that’s exactly how we’re going to cover this topic throughout the year.’”

Therefore, the Summer Game Fest is just around the corner. It will be strange not to have the usual E3, which however, despite having appeal, remains a fixed appointment for every video game enthusiast.

