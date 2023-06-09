The Summer Game Festalso and above all due to the temporary (hopefully) suspension of E3, the historic videogame conference that was canceled in its 2023 edition, has become the main event of the gaming media.

However, with great powers come great responsibilities: many users have underlined, through social networks, a lack of female representation on stage at the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles.

The guests on stage, in fact, were certainly numerous: we saw Ed Boon, creator of Mortal Kombat, and even Nicolas Cage, who presented the added content of Dead by Daylight starring him, but no female figures stand out, indeed, there really weren’t any.

This, according to users, would be in contrast with a proven one greater presence of developers and insiders behind the same titles presented, but also with an always greater presence of female protagonists in the games themselves.

Stands out the Tweet of Bloomberg reporter Cecilia D’Anastasio who commented as follows:

love Summer Game Fest, but not a single woman on stage this whole time? what year is it?? — Cecilia D’Anastasio (@cecianasta) June 8, 2023

The Verge however, he went much harder, declaring the event “a failure” precisely because of the “failure to include women, trans and non-binary”

