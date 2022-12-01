No time to get to the The Game Awards this 8 December, which is already being talked about for next summer: the date of the new edition was in fact announced through a press release Summer Game Festwhich will take place Thursday 8 June 2023.

The event will apparently be partly different from the one that has accompanied us in recent years, and it almost seems to want to definitively fill the vacancy left by the E3 of Los Angeles.

What makes us think this is not only the entity of the event, but also the location communicated: the show will be held precisely in Los Angelesin the new YouTube Theatreable to host live as many as 6,000 people.

Clearly in addition to follow the event live (details on tickets on sale in 2023 will arrive in the coming days), fans will be able participate in the usual livestream completely free.

Also within the press release sent to us, we are told that during the next few weeks we will get to know more details concerning the Summer Game Fest 2023.

In the meantime, let’s get ready for The Game Awards winter show, which in just a week will see the best games of 2022 rewarded. We remind you that you can vote for your favorite games via the official website of Geoff Keighley’s event.