There Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Festas we already knew, will also return in 2024, but today its creator and host confirmed that will be in Los Angeles. The announcement coincidentally comes shortly after E3 made statements about potential upcoming shows.

As we have already reported, in fact, ESA – organizer of E3 – reported that it had closed relations with ReedPop (which had worked on the never born 2023 edition) and confirmed that E3 2024 has not been cancelled, but that certainly will not be held at the Los Angeles Convention Center. According to reports, E3 2025 is the real goal of ESA aiming for a complete reinvention.