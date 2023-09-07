There Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Festas we already knew, will also return in 2024, but today its creator and host confirmed that will be in Los Angeles. The announcement coincidentally comes shortly after E3 made statements about potential upcoming shows.
As we have already reported, in fact, ESA – organizer of E3 – reported that it had closed relations with ReedPop (which had worked on the never born 2023 edition) and confirmed that E3 2024 has not been cancelled, but that certainly will not be held at the Los Angeles Convention Center. According to reports, E3 2025 is the real goal of ESA aiming for a complete reinvention.
Summer Game Fest 2024: let’s think about The Game Awards first?
The Summer Game Fest 2024 is still far away and, apart from the fact that it will still be in June (beginning of the month, probably) and that it will be held in Los Angeles, we know practically nothing. If everything goes as it has in recent years, we can assume that there will be various events gathered under the label “Summer Game Fest”.
The closest event, however, is that of The Game Awards, also by Geoff Keighley. Also in this case it has already been confirmed with a date, as we have reported. In addition to the awards, there will be various trailers and hopefully announcements of exciting new games.
