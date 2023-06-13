There are no official numbers yet, but it looks like the Summer Game Fest 2023 has been from recordbased on what was reported by Geoff Keighley in a tweet in which, among other things, he also confirms the return for next year with the2024 edition.

There are no precise dates yet, but apparently the Summer Game Fest 2024 will still take place in June 2024, probably in a similar period to this year. Even the format will probably be similar, i.e. a container of various events with a central evening complete with an audience in attendance.

As seen this year, the live shows will be held for the Opening Night, followed by the Play Days from iam8bit and other events concentrated in the days immediately preceding and following, which will fall under the umbrella of the Summer Game Fest 2024.

Further details will arrive in the coming months, of course, with more precise information regarding the dates and expected content. Difficult to make predictions from now, but the next promises to be a very rich yearfrom what we are also seeing in the events of these days, in addition to the unknown factor on the possible new Nintendo console.

We therefore await to know something more from Geoff Keighley, who after the success of the Sumer Game Fest 2023 will probably have something even bigger planned, without considering the The Game Awards 2023 which will be held in December.