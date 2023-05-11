The Summer Game Fest 2023 now has an official list of 40 companies who will be part of it. Via Twitter, Geoff Keighley revealed which ones publishers and developers will be present during the event. Let’s see the list in alphabetical order:

activision

Amazon Games

Annapurna Interactive

Bandai Namco Entertainment

Behavior Interactive

Capcom

CD Project RED

Digital Devolver

Digital Extremes

Disney Interactive

Electronic Arts

Epic Games

Focus Entertainment

Gearbox Publishing

Grinding Gear Games

HoYoverse

Kabam

Larian Studios

Level Infinite

Magic: The Gathering

Microsoft (Xbox)

neowiz

Netflix

Nexon

Niantic

North Beach Games

Paradox Interactive

Pearl Abyss

Phoenix Labs

PLAION

Pocket Pairs

Razer

Samsung Gaming Hub

Second Dinner

SAW

Smilegate Entertainment

Sony Interactive Entertainment (PlayStation)

Square Enix

Techland

Tribeca Festival

ubisoft

Valve (Steam)

Warner Bros. Games

We remind you that Summer Game Fest 2023 will take place onJune 8, 2023. It will be possible to follow the event via YouTube, Twitch, Twitter, Facebook and more. The event will be conducted live at the YouTube Theater at Hollywood Park in Inglewood, California. Those who want to participate live will have to purchase tickets, via the link indicated in Keighley’s tweet.

Tell us, what games do you hope to be shown or announced at Summer Game Fest 2023? We also know that Devolver Digital will be hosting its own dedicated event.