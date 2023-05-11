The Summer Game Fest 2023 now has an official list of 40 companies who will be part of it. Via Twitter, Geoff Keighley revealed which ones publishers and developers will be present during the event. Let’s see the list in alphabetical order:
- activision
- Amazon Games
- Annapurna Interactive
- Bandai Namco Entertainment
- Behavior Interactive
- Capcom
- CD Project RED
- Digital Devolver
- Digital Extremes
- Disney Interactive
- Electronic Arts
- Epic Games
- Focus Entertainment
- Gearbox Publishing
- Grinding Gear Games
- HoYoverse
- Kabam
- Larian Studios
- Level Infinite
- Magic: The Gathering
- Microsoft (Xbox)
- neowiz
- Netflix
- Nexon
- Niantic
- North Beach Games
- Paradox Interactive
- Pearl Abyss
- Phoenix Labs
- PLAION
- Pocket Pairs
- Razer
- Samsung Gaming Hub
- Second Dinner
- SAW
- Smilegate Entertainment
- Sony Interactive Entertainment (PlayStation)
- Square Enix
- Techland
- Tribeca Festival
- ubisoft
- Valve (Steam)
- Warner Bros. Games
We remind you that Summer Game Fest 2023 will take place onJune 8, 2023. It will be possible to follow the event via YouTube, Twitch, Twitter, Facebook and more. The event will be conducted live at the YouTube Theater at Hollywood Park in Inglewood, California. Those who want to participate live will have to purchase tickets, via the link indicated in Keighley’s tweet.
Tell us, what games do you hope to be shown or announced at Summer Game Fest 2023? We also know that Devolver Digital will be hosting its own dedicated event.
