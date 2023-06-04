













This will take place on June 8, 2023 and more than 40 video game companies will participate. This is yet another initiative by Geoff Keighley, who is also responsible for The Game Awards, so surprises are guaranteed.

How can you watch Summer Game Fest 2023? Luckily there are several ways to do it. But first they must be aware of when it will start.

Broadcasting from the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles, California will begin at 12:00 p.m. PDT or 3:00 p.m. EDT.

That is at 1:00 pm according to Mexico City time. As for the way to enjoy it live and direct, you can do it on the channels in twitch and Youtube.

However, the Summer Game Fest 2023 can be seen via other means. This is how there will be updates through Twitter, TikTok, instagram and even Steam.

What can be expected from this presentation? In addition to announcing new games there will be announcements related to them as well as previews.

This includes worldwide revelations. In addition to video game companies, hardware manufacturers participate with their news.

At the Summer Game Fest 2023 will be present Mortal Kombat 1, and its first gameplay trailer will appear on the stream. they will appear anyway alan wake 2one of the most anticipated titles.

Something that many expect the stream to include is details of the Phantom Liberty expansion of cyberpunk 2077.

CD Projekt Red said that there would be details in June and it is possible that it will be within the framework of SGF 2023. The confirmed companies are the following:

– Activision

–Amazon Games

– Annapurna Interactive

–Bandai Namco Entertainment

–Behavior

–Capcom

–CD Project Red

– Return Digital

–Digital Extremes

–Disney Interactive

–Electronic Arts

–Epic Games

–Focus Entertainment

–Gearbox

–Grinding Gear Games

– HoleVerse

–Kabam

–Larian

–Level Infinite

–Neowiz

– Netflix

–Nexon

–Niantic

–North Beach Games

– Paradox

–Pearl Abyss

–Phoenix Labs

– Plaion

– PlayStation

–Pocket Pair

–Razer

–Samsung Gaming Hub

–Second Dinner

– Sega

–Smilegate

–Square Enix

–Steam

–Techland

–Tribeca Festival

–Ubisoft

–Warner Bros. Games

–Wizards of the Coast

–xbox

The companies involved will surely have announcements that will give us an idea of ​​the games we can expect not only this year but next. You have to be on the lookout.

