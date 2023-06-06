Only a few days left until the start of Summer Game Fest 2023, a week entirely dedicated to the gaming industry in which space will be given to new announcements and lots of news on the most awaited titles of the year. With so many events spread over several days, it’s more than normal to get a little confused about how and where to follow them. But don’t worry! We take care of Akiba Gamers to dispel any doubts, collecting all the events of the week in this article with Italian timetables and links where you can follow them.

For some of the events, full details have not yet been released, including the platforms on which they can be followed, but We will update this article as new information is released.

Here is the full schedule Summer Game Fest 2023:

June 8th

9.00 pm – Summer Game Fest Showcase – main event live from Los Angeles that we will be able to follow via YouTube, Facebook, Twitch And Twitter.

– main event live from Los Angeles that we will be able to follow via YouTube, Facebook, Twitch And Twitter. 11.30pm – Day of the Devs: Summer Game Fest Edition – event dedicated to the world of independent developers that we can follow through YouTube.

June 9th

10.00pm – Tribeca Games Spotlight 2023 – a series of interviews and gameplay insights on the titles presented during the Summer Game Fest Showcase. It will be able to be tracked via YouTube.

June 10th

17:00 – Future of Play Direct Season 4 – event in which over 30 titles will be present, including games yet to be announced and news for titles under development, which can be followed via YouTube.

– event in which over 30 titles will be present, including games yet to be announced and news for titles under development, which can be followed via YouTube. 6.00 pm – Wholesome Direct 2023 – event in which over 70 very cute indie titles will be shown. It will be able to be followed on YouTube And Twitch.

– event in which over 70 very cute indie titles will be shown. It will be able to be followed on YouTube And Twitch. 7:00 pm – Future Games Show: Summer Showcase 2023 – event where over 40 trailers for titles coming to PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, PC and virtual reality platforms will be shown. It will be able to be tracked via YouTube, Twitch, Facebook, Twitter And TikTok.

June 11th

7:00 pm – Xbox Games Showcase 2023 – lots of new features dedicated to titles developed by Microsoft and third-party companies. It will be able to be followed on YouTube, Twitch And Facebook.

– lots of new features dedicated to titles developed by Microsoft and third-party companies. It will be able to be followed on YouTube, Twitch And Facebook. 10.00pm – PC Gaming Show 2023 – event in which many news will be released on 55 titles coming to PC, of ​​which 16 have not yet been announced. It will be able to be followed on YouTube And Twitch.

June 12th

00:00 – FINAL FANTASY XVI Pre-Launch Celebration – event dedicated to the imminent arrival of the sixteenth chapter of the SQUARE ENIX saga. It can be followed live but at the moment it has not been revealed on which platforms.

– event dedicated to the imminent arrival of the sixteenth chapter of the SQUARE ENIX saga. It can be followed live but at the moment it has not been revealed on which platforms. 7:00 pm – Ubisoft Forward – lots of news and announcements from Ubisoft. The event can be followed via YouTube And Twitch.

June 13th