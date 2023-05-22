The organization of Summer Game Fest 2023read Geoff Keighley, shared the first details about the event, which will take place on June 8, 2023 and be streamed from the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles: it will last about two hours and will have at least 3 or 4 big ads.

In short, Keighley has begun to fuel anticipation for one of the most anticipated moments of the year, stating that he can’t tell what the show’s pivotal moment might be, since there will be several. In what sense?

For example, 40 games were presented during the Summer Game Fest 2020, but everyone especially remembers Elden Ring. This year though, Keighley couldn’t say which is the biggest announcement that will be made, because there will be at least 3 or 4.

For the rest, Keighley has revealed that this will be the first Summer Game Fest live and that developers will also take the stage to talk about the games that will be shown.

Keighley: “Where The Game Awards is trailers, trailers, trailers, announcements, announcements, announcements, the Summer Game Fest has a chance to speak with the developers of the games shown, putting them in better context. We will not be handing out awards during the show. It will be fully dedicated to the games.”

Keighley expects the presence of at least 3,000 spectators live, which will give a great energy to the show. Be that as it may, he is keen to clarify that this is not something like E3: “There will be some games, demos and other things launched online for fans to play from home. But the consumer experience will be limited to the show. We’re not going to hold conferences. We’re not going to have a fair where you go around and play games.”