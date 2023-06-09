As you probably know yesterday aired the Summer Game Fest 2023one of most awaited appointments of the gaming summer as a perfect showcase for publishers and independent studios to showcase the projects they will launch on the market in the coming months. Considering the umpteenth cancellation of E3, even more so this year there were many expectations for what in some ways is now considered a substitute for the Los Angeles event, if not the“E3 Killer” by some.

Through a survey we asked our readers if they appreciated the 2023 edition of the Summer Game Fest (by the way, if you missed it, here’s our summary with all the games and trailers presented). The results certainly wouldn’t please Geoff Keighley, organizer and host of the event: at the time of writing, only 16% answered “Yes, I’ve seen many games that interest me”, 41% answered “Enough, but did not fully meet my expectations” and the remaining 43% “No, for me it was a disappointing event”.

In short, most of our readers who participated in the survey remained disappointed or at least not entirely satisfied from last night’s event and the sentiment would seem to be shared in part also by the international community judging the interventions on social networks and forums. But was it really such a terrible show, or was the bar of expectations, as is often the case, just a little too high? The truth probably lies somewhere in between.

On the one hand, it is undeniable that the “bombs” were missing, i.e. those completely unexpected announcements of new games taken from famous IPs or made by well-loved studios that end up directly in the wishlist even after a 30-second teaser trailer. Indeed one of the most widespread criticisms is that yesterday they were shown since too many games already known or in any case that we saw not even a month ago during Sony’s PlayStation Showcase. Then there are those who criticize the pace of the event, which actually dropped significantly in the second half up to the grand finale, represented by Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

There have also been some important absentees and that everyone took more or less for granted. The one that undoubtedly made Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty the most discussed. CD Projekt RED has confirmed a presentation of the expansion during the Play Days of the Summer Game Fest, but many rightly expected a trailer or a gameplay video in the main show. There are also those who hoped for some surprises from Sony, given a PlayStation Showcase that was anything but sparkling, and even in this case, expectations were disappointed or almost. True, there was the announcement of the release date of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, but it all happened without too many ceremonies and with gameplay sequences practically already seen previously.

However, let’s throw a spear in favor of the event organized by Keighley: net of everything, it is true that we have seen over 30 games during the Summer Game Fest 2023 and many seem promising. For example, we have tasted for the first time the ultra-violent and spectacular gameplay of Mortal Kombat 1 in action, as well as the first game sequences of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, which have thrilled the most.

There was also room for some surprise announcements, such as the metroidvania Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown and John Carpenter’s Toxic Commando, a cooperative zombie-based first-person shooter born from an unexpected collaboration between Saber Interactive and the famous director. And in all this, we point out that most of the presentations were gameplay-based and not just CG sequences, which is always appreciable.

Now we leave the word to you. Even if we have already asked you in our dedicated survey, we ask again the question: did you like the Summer Game Fest 2023? And what were the ads and games shown that impressed you the most? Let us know in the comments below.

