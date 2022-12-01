There Summer Game Fest 2023 will be held, as was easily foreseeable: the new edition of the summer event was announced and this time it will be a live show, with a date set forJune 8, 2023.

Compared to past years, in which the Summer Game Fest was a container of other presentations, all in streaming and digital, in this case it is a live show, in front of an audience, at least for the opening event. This will be held on June 8, 2023 and will be broadcast live on various platforms between YouTube and Twitch, but of course we will also follow it and broadcast live on Multiplayer.it.

Tickets to be part of the public will go on sale as early as early 2023, with dates coming precisely further into the coming period, while the chosen location is the YouTube Theater in Hollywood Park in Inglewood, in California. We can obviously expect the usual roundup of presentations, announcements, trailers and assorted “world premieres”, as per tradition.

“Over the course of the past three years, Summer Game Fest has grown an incredible community around the globe, despite being a digital-only event,” said Geoff Keighley, Summer Game Fest curator and host. “We are thrilled to finally invite thousands of fans to experience the Summer Game Fest live live for the first time in 2023″.

“To keep the traditions, we will have tons of ads exciting events from various developers driving the games industry forward, and once again we will also be making room for more events, demos and surprises within digital events from other publishers, with more surprises to be announced in the coming months.” .

It therefore seems to be a mixed event, with a prime time live presentation and then with the usual container of other digital events scattered throughout the summer, but we await further information. Details on the contents and related activities are in fact expected from the beginning of 2023. The Summer Game Fest 2022 had recorded excellent numbers, which suggests a further enlargement of the event for next year.