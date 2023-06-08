Today we enter the heart of the Multiplayer.it Summer of Games with three appointments not to be missed by all enthusiasts. In fact, today the expected will be broadcast Summer Game Fest 2023 hosted by Geoff Keighley, an event full of announcements of triple-A and non-A games, followed by the Day of the Devs and the extravagant Devolver Digital Showcase. Obviously you are all invited to follow the three shows live with us on our Twitch channel. Let’s recap the schedules and what we can expect from tonight’s events.

Starting at 21:00 there will be the main event of the evening, namely the Summer Game Fest. Like every year, we can expect dozens and dozens of announcements, including updates on previously unveiled games but also many world premieres of brand new titles. Geoff Keighley has already confirmed the presence of over 40 publishers, including Sony PlayStation and Microsoft Xbox, so there will be plenty of meat in focus. In recent days, the participation of Immortals of Aveum, Baldur’s Gate 3, Alan Wake 2 and Cyberpunk: Phantom Liberty has also been confirmed, just to name a few. All in all, an appointment not to be missed.

Not even time to catch your breath that at 23:00 will start the Days of the Devsthe event organized by Double Fine Production and iam8bit where some of the most interesting productions on the independent scene will be highlighted.

At the stroke of midnight instead there will be the third and last appointment, the Devolver Digital Showcase 2023. As usual, it is reasonable to expect an extravagant and over the top show, where the publisher’s latest news will be presented. But the real protagonist will be Volvy, the mythical Devolver Digital mascot who has won the hearts of millions of children and adults, but also extraterrestrials and paranormal entities… at least so they say.

On our pages you will also find the complete calendar with all the other appointments of this rich videogame summer.