Also this year theE3 2023 will not be held, but marketing related to the gaming industry does not seem to have any intention of stopping. The summer season is about to begin, and will bring with it a roundup of events that will offer players a multitude of trailers and announcements. Many developers and publishers have organized their own showcase, as has already happened in recent years.

In particular between the end of May and the first half of May, various showcases will be held in series. It starts from State of playscheduled for May 24ththen jumping to the second week of June, during which the Guerrilla Collective (7 June), The Summer Game Fest and the Day of the Devs (June 8th). And again, the Wholesome Direct and the Future Games Show (June 10th) followed by the PC Gaming Show and fromXbox & Starfield (June 11th). To conclude the roundup of events will be theUbisoft Forwardscheduled for June 12thand the Devolver Directwhich however does not yet have an official date.

The void left byE3 2023, which has been officially canceled, is destined to be filled by the series of events that developers and Publishers have decided to organize to give the announcement of the works they are working on the importance it deserves. Which event are you most looking forward to?