With no doubt interesting timing, the Summer Game Fest Twitter account has announced that the 2022 edition will take place in June. Not only that, the Summer Game Fest 2022 will be anticipated by a pre-show hosted by Geoff Keighley.

The announcement came just minutes after news broke online that E3 2022 has been canceled both live and digitally. At the moment, the exact dates of the event and the pre-show have not been announced, which will be announced at a later time.

According to the promises made in January, the Summer Game Fest 2022 will be an event full of “news, announcements and events”. In particular, as usual, the opening show hosted by Keighley will be a moment of great relevance, in which there will be trailers, announcements of release dates and unreleased titles. For example, during the course of the 2021 edition the release date of Elden Ring was unveiled and there was the reveal of Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, just to name two of the many announcements made for the occasion.

In short, it is certainly an event not to be missed, especially now that the videogame summer has been orphaned by E3 2022.