We had already talked about the Summer Game Fest 2022: the event will return again this year and now for the occasion Geoff Keighley announced the date.

Well, the Summer Game Fest will be held on June 9 at 7pm. A conference will be scheduled which will obviously last more than two hours, where announcements, revelations and conversations with the developers are promised. In short, like the E3 conferences, but always conducted by Geoff Keighley.

As a small bonus this year, the presentation will be shown in IMAX partner theaters, however this option will only be available in the US, Canada and the UK.

We Have A Date! Don’t miss #SummerGameFest live streaming on Thursday, June 9 at 11a PT / 2p ET / 6p GMT. I’m hosting a live cross-industry showcase. Game announcements, reveals + Day of the Devs. Lots of events coming in June, keep checking https://t.co/Hp7WuLrjXk pic.twitter.com/NCfvdjNMXk – Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) May 5, 2022



This conference will kick off the Summer Game Fest 2022, which will bring together several events in June. We think in particular of the Xbox and Bethesda conference, scheduled for June 12. And more should be announced in the coming weeks. Ubisoft, EA or Nintendo to name a few, may hold their own showcase.

We at Eurogamer will follow the live broadcasts as always, so remember to stay tuned with us.