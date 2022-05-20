What we will see to the Summer Game Fest 2022? The presenter of the event, Geoff Keighleyrevealed to the Washington Post some sneak peeks of the show’s content.

Expected on June 9 at 7pm, Summer Game Fest 2022 will include some “great announcements,” Keighley said. “There will be important updates about games in development. “

After the success of the 2021 edition with the reveal of the Elden Ring gameplay, this year too the event aims to monopolize attention and in this sense the international situation could not be ignored.

“There were several development teams that we were discussing with for the show that they are in Ukrainebut they have had to move and have not been able to complete their trailers or continue working on their games due to what is happening, “explained the reporter.

When he was then asked to Activision BlizzardKeighley said the controversy that concern the publisher are taken very seriously by the organization and therefore at the moment it is not yet clear whether or not we will see their games at the Summer Game Fest.