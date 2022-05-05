Geoff KeighleyCanadian journalist creator and host of The Games Awards, announced through a post on Twitter the official date and time of the opening show of the Summer Game Fest 2022. The appointment, which we also look forward to, is set for next 9 June at 7pm Italian time.

Considering the latest events, it was foreseeable that this year the Summer Game Fest 2022 it would take place in June, for make up for the heavy lack of the E3 conference which this year, somewhat unexpectedly, was canceled. Fortunately for all of us fans of video games and similar, someone has come to “put a piece”.

We Have A Date! Don’t miss #SummerGameFest live streaming on Thursday, June 9 at 11a PT / 2p ET / 6p GMT. I’m hosting a live cross-industry showcase. Game announcements, reveals + Day of the Devs. Lots of events coming in June, keep checking https://t.co/Hp7WuLrjXk pic.twitter.com/NCfvdjNMXk – Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) May 5, 2022

It is not to be overlooked that, for the first time this event will be visible in streaming at the IMAX cinemas, as it will also be for The Game Awards. Unfortunately it must be specified that this will not be possible in our country, but this possibility will only be available in the USA, Canada and the United Kingdom.

We remind you that the Summer Game Fest it is an appointment not to be missedespecially if you are passionate about video games as it will surely be full of world premieres, announcements of new video games coming out, and updates regarding those already present on our desks.

In fact, in the 2021 edition of the Summer Game Fest, most of us will not struggle to remember some very important announcements, such as that of Elden Ring just to name one. It is therefore a must that you follow the conference in live streaming, as an event is ahead of us that will address all the announcements that should have been unveiled in the E3 conference.

As already mentioned at the beginning, this year’s E3 conference has been canceled, if you want to know more about it, we have covered this topic in our pages. In case you want to know more, and above all to know the reasons behind this cancellation, you can read the complete article by clicking on this link.