That the Summer Game Fest would be back, especially following the cancellation of E3 this year (find an article about it at this address), it was rather predictable. The journalist and presenter of the event Geoff Keighley announced, in a short but powerful trailer, the return of the event in which we saw a resurgence last year Elden Ring. The event will be held on June 9 at 8pm (Italian time) and it will be possible to follow him live on YouTube, Twitch, Twitter, Facebookand other platforms, including some select IMAX cinemas.

During the showcase we can expect the announcement of unreleased titles, trailers, news, and updates from “the most important developers and platforms in the world”. The live broadcast will be followed by “Day of the Devs: Summer Game Fest Edition“, Conference focused on indies co-produced by Double Fine Productions And iam8bit.

Here is the trailer of the event.

