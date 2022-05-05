At the time of writing this news, the E3 2022 is what follows of canceledHowever, that doesn’t mean we don’t have anything. he is coming Xbox and Bethesda ShowcaseBesides that Geoff Keighley announced that the 2022 Summer Game Fest will take place on June 9.

According to information revealed through Twitter, Summer Game Fest 2022 will be held on Thursday, June 9 at 1:00 PM Central Time. This will be a presentation with various game announcements, reveals and also a day with developers.

Image: Geoff Keighley.

Of course, so you don’t miss anything, it invites you to register on the site mentioned above. It is worth emphasizing that the event of Geoff Keighley will take place before Xbox and Bethesda Showcase which is June 12.

Another presentation that is also promoted by geogg keighley is he Tribeca Games Spotlight which will show exclusive previews and interviews with creators selected by this festival.

Summer Game Fest is taking the place of E3

Let us not lose sight of the fact that the first date of Summer Game Fest fits perfectly with the dates that used to have the E3. Go, EA will not have a presentation like previous years, PlayStation still not announce anything, much less Nintendo.

However, we constantly associate these dates with video games and we must not rule out the possibility that we find that Ubisoft will carry out its respective event during the aforementioned dates and be part of all the summer announcements.

We could say that we are far away, however, we are already in May, summer is just around the corner and that means that announcements of the new Call of Dutyupcoming games and much more. Summer Game Fest 2022 It could be the link that unites everything.

What did you think of this ad? Do you make a fair move?