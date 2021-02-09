The Summer Game Fest It arrived last year as a substitute for E3 and all the summer video game events that could not be held due to the covid-19 pandemic. It was a macro event in which various advertisements were spread over four long months. However, on this occasion it seems that the organization has opted for something different. And it has now been Summer Game Fest 2021 announced, which will last less than a month, as confirmed by Geoff Keighley (via AlfaBetaJuega), journalist and head of the same, on his Twitter account.

He did so in response to a user who asked if this year’s Summer Games Fest would run again over four months or if it would be shorter. Keighley has replied with a brief but enlightening “less than a month”. For now, the journalist, also organizer of The Game Awards, an annual gala in which the best video games of the year in question are chosen, has not revealed more information, although it is hoped that we will get to know it. little by little over the next few weeks. What is clear is that Keighley is aware that the format proposed in 2020 was not entirely successful, since the emotion for the ads was blurred by the time distance between one and the other.

ESA bets on a digital E3 2021

Now we will opt for a more concentrated format than will generate greater expectation among video game fans. It also remains to be known which month will be chosen, as we recently learned that ESA was preparing for a digital E3 2021, which would prevent the Summer Game Fest from making use of the month of June, unless E3 itself is include within the SGF programming. Be that as it may, now we just have to wait for Geoff Keighley or the event’s own official account to confirm more news for the second installment of the summer.