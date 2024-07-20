This summer season, Costco has surprised again with an irresistible offer for those looking for fun inside and outside the home, so you have guaranteed entertainment in your home. Among its many options, the Kidkraft stands out. Cozy Escape Playhouse, designed to become the epicenter of adventure and creativity for the little ones.

Available exclusively at Costco, the Kidkraft Cozy Escape Playhouse is now available for $24,999 after costing $32,999 pesos, offering the perfect combination of quality, safety and fun for the summer. It is worth noting that the offer is valid until July 21.

Imagine an ingenious two-story structure that takes up little space in the garden but offers endless hours of play. The Kidkraft Cozy Escape Playhouse is equipped with everything needed for a complete experience: two entrances on the ground floor, a play kitchen with a sink, a stove and all the necessary utensils for the most fun imaginary scenes. On the porch, a cozy bench invites moments of rest and contemplation.

To access the second floor, children can choose the side or back stairs, and once up, they will find a space protected by a roof and decorated with charming flower pots to grow flowers or simply let their imagination run wild. And when the time comes to go down, there is nothing better than slide down the exciting spiral slide, which adds an extra touch of fun to this unique playhouse.

With its multiple windows ensuring constant natural light, the Cozy Escape Playhouse encourages exploration and creative play at all times of the day. This space will not only leave magical memories in children’s minds, but will also become their favorite corner of the yard for many summers to come.

Ideal for children aged 3 to 10, the frame is made from sturdy wood and can accommodate up to 11 little adventurers at a time, with a weight limit of 50kg per user. Its dimensions of 320 cm long, 213 cm wide and 274 cm high guarantee ample space for active play and unlimited creativity.