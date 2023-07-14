It seems that two weeks of the year go by and it’s already July. The surprise is what comes. It’s a flash of lightning, strong and instant. It remains if anything in the memory. Like the music.

But if things are done well, something else remains. Something that even leaks into society. And I saw something of that recently at the end of the courses of the children’s and youth orchestras of the Sinaloan Institute of Culture (ISIC). With pieces by established musicians such as Johann Strauss and Tchaikovsky, and also by contemporaries such as John Williams and Leonard Cohen, as well as popular Mexican and even Sinaloan music, children and young people shared what they study in the classrooms of the Isic Higher School of Musicwith teachers who are, many of them, musicians of the Sinaloa Symphony Orchestra of the Arts (Ossla). The concert brought together Youth Symphony Orchestra Yet the Children’s Symphony Orchestra directed by the teachers Diego Rojas and the young director Jacob Tapia, a group to which the Children’s Choirdirected by the teacher Mario Velarde.

And it is that there is something very special in the music performed by students; the fact that there is a girl on stage who, although due to her age it can be seen that she is barely beginning with the first letters, she can already play the cello in front of an audience. This helps them in their ability to concentrate, in feeling part of something greater than themselves and in building together a unique moment, all of which is something truly special. A fruit. And it is that if hope is in culture, culture it requires youth, to guide it and give it space. I had already gone to the previous concert of these orchestras, in March, and seeing how the project progresses is exciting. Educating children and young people to create music, at the same time, helps to counter certain readings that exist about culture itself, and it is something that has nothing to do with music itself, but with the society around culture, on some occasions. Because if you put a group of children in front of an orchestra, the children get excited, they see a real new world. It is later when the problem comes and they see that beautiful world that is also theirs differently, and they see certain elitism, complicated schedules, costs and so on.

In turn, a few days ago I was lucky enough to see the performance of Bernarda Alba’s houseby the Municipal Theater School. Lorca has the magic that seeing his theater is always a delight, but this time it was more; there was something, a certain brilliance of strength that, more than unusual, I felt unprecedented in actresses. It was both lucky and a gift to see the work, to see young people maintaining the flame of creation and the dissemination of culture; With this end-of-course presentation, another generation of the technical career in Theater of the Municipal Theater School and much can be expected from what these young women with the force that they projected on stage in a work so dense due to its strength and the blows of reality that it poses.

let there be children and young people who strive to learn musicThat there are girls who take the time to stage a beautiful representation of a work by the great Federico García Lorca, and all this in a city of heat and asphalt, it sounds like hope.

In case you didn’t read it:

Rethinking Edgar Morin

the exquisite hour

The kairos time of anti-corruption

#Summer #fruits #Culiacán