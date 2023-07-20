The best prevention at sea? “Knowing how to swim”. It is one of the points highlighted by Italian and foreign paediatricians in a handbook dedicated to the safety of children during holidays in seaside resorts. A transversal golden rule with several items on the list, which also contains suggestions to avoid problems related to incorrect exposure to the sun and highlights the role of adults as ‘sentinels’ of the little ones. The authors of the guide for parents are the same white coats who have certified the family-friendly beaches with the Green Flag: this year there are 154, of which 146 along the Italian coasts and 8 outside the national borders. The work on the handbook was carried out in the context of the Green Flag conferences and the document is also available in English and Spanish.

“Since the beginning of the establishment of the Green Flags, the goal has been to increasingly favor the possibility for children to experience the sea, both with the availability of services suitable for children and families, and with the support of advice, indications and recommendations so that the beach holiday takes place in safety”, explains Italo Farnetani, university professor of Pediatrics and creator of the Green Flags, to Adnkronos Salute. Why are we talking about safety? “Because water is fun and promotes the growth of children, but at the same time hides some dangers,” he warns.

“Through an international survey among paediatricians who collaborate with the awarding of Green Flags, it was therefore decided to create a decalogue for child safety at the sea. These are 10 points that address as many aspects of life in the water and on the beach”, including the journey to reach them, “and are the best prevention of accidents, even serious ones such as drowning”, underlines the expert. “The application of the various points of the decalogue can also be a valid form of prevention of drowning in swimming pools involving small children”, as emerged from various episodes that have made the headlines in recent weeks.

So here is the ‘Decalogue for child safety at sea and in the pool’:

1) SWIMMING. The main danger in beaches and swimming pools is drowning. The best prevention is knowing how to swim. For this reason, children must learn to do it from the age of 3, but under the guidance of specialized teachers, preferably in the sea, because they must learn not to be afraid of splashes, deep water, and know how to swim underwater with their eyes open. Children who cannot swim yet must always enter the water with their armrests on.

2) NEVER ALONE. All children under 12, including those who already know how to swim, must always be accompanied in the water by an adult who knows how to swim well, staying close to them if possible.

3) RESCUE. The presence of the rescue service is fundamental, which must never be interrupted, equipped with turrets, guaranteed by professional lifeguards, with uniforms to facilitate identification.

4) WATCH OUT FOR DANGERS. Bathe following the mayors’ bathing ordinances. Avoid areas where water sports, fishing, racing are practiced. Respect the routes, indicated by ropes and buoys, which delimit the entry ways into the water for boats or surfboards. Look at the rescue flags: if the yellow or red is hoisted, do not swim. Always wear flip flops when using showers, toilets or walking on paved areas.

5) IN THE WATER. Enter the water slowly, to adapt your body to the temperature of the sea, especially after eating or when the water is cold. Avoid diving into the sea or swimming pool without knowing the depth of the water to avoid trauma and injury.

6) SKIN. Protect the skin from the sun with protective creams and lotions (preferably to sprays) containing chemical and physical filters, to be applied every 2 hours, never at shorter intervals to avoid skin irritation, even if the child stays in water for a long time or sweats profusely. The hat is an extra protection and in case of solar erythema (burn) also wear a white cotton shirt.

7) SUN AND HOT WITHOUT PROBLEMS. Beware of exposure between 12 and 17, especially when the child is less than 4 years old. Those who stay on the beach during this time slot must make the child drink frequently, preferably every 20 minutes, and keep him in the shade, at least at close intervals.

8) BY CAR. When traveling by car with a child, never stop in the sun, not even for short stops, but look for a shady parking space.

9) CLEANING. It is everywhere a guarantee of safety. Clear water is also a form of accident prevention because it allows you to identify submerged obstacles. Cleanliness on the beach is also demonstrated by the presence of wastebaskets and bins that must never be full, but emptied quickly, and by the absence in the sand of broken shells, glass, can residues, abandoned rubbish, tar, algae not collected on the shoreline or in the sand. There must be no environmental degradation of any kind.

10) TRAINING. During the month of April and May, it is useful for elementary and middle school students (primary and secondary) to participate in free health education courses on the potential risks of the sea and on correct behavior in the marine environment.