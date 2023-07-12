Supplement scams, fake drugs and fake healers. With the summer, the reports of citizens who see their health in danger increase. “It is a continuous report, there are citizens who are directly affected by scams in the health sector, we are talking about the administration of drugs, their shortage, fake drugs. Here is the question of the ‘pills’ is deeply felt in the complaints that reach us, with Covid this aspect has amplified a lot because with the health emergency a race for the drug was born “. So the lawyer Vincenzo Rienzi told Adnkronos Salute, Codacons lawyer, takes stock of the situation.

“When there is a health emergency or when news of drug shortages begins to emerge, everyone automatically runs, let’s say, to the pharmacy, the shops then, among other things, run out of drugs and very often scams are triggered. There are medicines that come imported, those that can be bought on the internet through pirate sites, among other things very dangerous”, reasons the lawyer Rienzi. But it doesn’t end there. “Then there are the fake healers, we’re not making anything up, there are real cooperatives or self-styled entrepreneurs who tell you to buy a certain thing, there is no limit to the imagination. I remember that during Covid, imaginary treatments against the Sars-CoV-2 virus were relaunched. And it was all clearly false.”

We are in summer and therefore there is also a risk on supplements? “It’s a disaster, it’s even worse – highlights Rienzi – Because now with these easy courses that for a fee practically give you a certificate where the word nutrition is, you think you can do anything. We must remember that everything related to nutrition, therefore also the use of supplements, must be prescribed by a doctor or in any case by a graduate biologist nutritionist.Otherwise – he concludes – we end up opening up a space where even the influencers who promote the ‘X’ supplement on social networks, praising it, enter in any case. An incredible thing and we are fighting a lot about this with complaints and lawsuits”.